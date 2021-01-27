Wind Turbine Blade Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Vestas, Enercon, Tecsis

Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materials—a 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons). The wind power generation industry has grown rapidly and expanded worldwide in recent years to meet high global demand for clean electricity. In addition, from 2008 to 2014, the cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations in GWs increased by more than three times. Wind energy is now used in over 80 countries, 24 of which have more than 1 GW installed. The rapid growth in the wind power generation industry has been driven by population growth and the associated increase in electricity demand, widespread emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy and water resource management, the increasing effectiveness and cost- competitiveness of wind energy and accelerated urbanization in developing countries, among other factors. Rapid development of global wind energy stimulates the wind turbine blade market as well. Global wind turbine blade production increased from 60155 Units in 2013 to 80972 Units in 2015 with the GACR of 16.02%. The development of larger wind turbines and recent improvements in wind blade design, materials and manufacturing technology have significantly increased the power generating capacity of wind turbines. Today, wind blades are typically composed of advanced, high-strength, lightweight and durable composite materials. In addition, longer wind blades, which allow for a larger area of wind to be swept by the wind blades, coupled with taller towers, results in greater energy capture and reduces the overall cost of wind energy. According to the wind turbine, the blades can be divided into the 1.5 MW, 2.0 WM, 3.0 WM, 5.0 WM and so on. The size of blades has positive correlation with the powder of turbines. Blades manufacturers are keen on their blade technology innovation, no matter from the size or the key raw materials. With the promising market of wind energy, more and more Companies have entered in the wind turbine field in the recent few years. However, LM Wind Power, Vestas, Enercon , Tecsis are still the leaders, when considering the technology and product performance. The four Companies accounted for about 22% production share in 2015. China has become the faster and the most promising market of wind turbine blade in the recent two years. As information revealed, in 2015, China accounted for about nearly half of wind energy new installed capacity in the world. It is predicted that the wind turbine blade market in China will become more intensified in the coming years, as more and more international Companies cast attention on the region.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Wind Turbine Blade Market The global Wind Turbine Blade market size is projected to reach US$ 18840 million by 2026, from US$ 8448 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Wind Turbine Blade Scope and Segment Wind Turbine Blade market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Turbine Blade market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, LM Wind Power, Vestas, Enercon, Tecsis, Siemens(Gamesa), Suzlon, TPI Composites, Siemens, CARBON ROTEC, Acciona, Inox Wind, Zhongfu Lianzhong, Avic, Sinoma, TMT, New United, United Power, Mingyang, XEMC New Energy, DEC, Haizhuang Windpower, Wanyuan, CSR, SANY

Wind Turbine Blade Breakdown Data by Type

< 1.5 MW, 1.5 MW, 1.5-2.0 MW, 2.0 MW, 2.0-3.0 MW, 3.0 MW, 3.0-5.0 MW, ≥5.0 MW

Wind Turbine Blade Breakdown Data by Application

Energy, Plastics, Composites, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Wind Turbine Blade market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Wind Turbine Blade market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Wind Turbine Blade Market Share Analysis

