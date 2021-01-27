Functional Safety Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Functional Safety Market is valued approximately USD 4.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Functional safety is a security system or equipment, depends on the automatic protection functioning properly to reply to the inputs in a way that is predictable. Functional safety detects hazardous condition, which can then result in the activation of a corrective or protective device to reduce the consequences of a potentially harmful event occurring. The global Functional Safety is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations are temporary shutdown. However, fiscal policy steps taken by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amid COVID-19 crisis, strict mandates for safety regulations, surging demand for safety systems in oil & gas industry, high requirement for reliable safety systems to ensure personnel and asset protection and rise in Industrial Revolution are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in April 2019, Schneider Electric launched Easergy P5 protection relay, more powerful and connected with its comprehensive digital toolbox, which includes: EcoStruxure Power Build – Medium Voltage, eSetup Easergy Pro, embedded web server, EcoStruxure Power Device app, and mySchneider mobile applications. Whereas,high investment required for installing functional safety systems and lack of awareness and complexity of standards is the major factor restraining the growth of global Functional Safety market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1426

The regional analysis of global Functional Safety market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing industrialization in emerging economies such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

ABB

Rockwell

Hima Paul

Yokogawa

Emerson Electric

GE

Siemens Ag

Right to Win

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by System:

Emergency Shutdown System (ESD)

Fire & Gas Monitoring System

High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS)

Burner Management System (BMS)

Turbomachinery Control (TMC)

by Offering:

Component

Services

By Industry:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Water & Wastewater

Pharmaceuticals

Metal & Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1426

Target Audience of the Global Functional Safety Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/