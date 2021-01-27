PVP Iodine Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global PVP Iodine Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. PVP Iodine report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as PVP Iodine market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About PVP Iodine:

Povidone-Iodine is a stable chemical complex of Polyvinylpyrrolidone (Povidone, PVP) and elemental Iodine (I). It contains from 9.0% to 12.0% available iodine. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

BASF

Ashland

Boai NKY

Thatcher

Yuking

Nanhang Industrial

Glide Chem

Sunflower

Quat Chem

Zen Chemicals

Adani Pharmachem

PVP Iodine Market Types

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade PVP Iodine Market Applications:

Medical Use

Food Industry

Breed Industry

PVP Iodine industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

And base on the output of the PVP Iodines, the classification of PVP Iodine includes Medical Grade, Industrial Grade, and the proportion of Medical Grade in 2016 is about 56%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. BASF, Ashland, Boai NKY, Thatcher, Yuking are the leaders of the industry.

The worldwide market for PVP Iodine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 230 million USD in 2024, from 190 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.