Sealing Glass Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Sealing glasses mostly belong to the borosilicate and aluminosilicate glass families. To manufacture reliable hermetic seals, the correct choice of coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) is a key factor. The applied glass composition depends on the materials which should be joined, the required temperature profile as well as their CTE. For matched seals, the CTE of the glass is matched as closely as possible to those of the sealing partners. In case of compression seals, a well-defined mismatch of the CTE is used intentionally to compress the sealing materials onto each other.

Glass-to-metal seals have now been in use for over a hundred years, starting with the early Houskeeper or vacuum tube seals, and advancing to elaborate SOFC fuel cells, and beyond. Glass-Ceramic-to-metal seals are a more recent such development that offer unique properties to potentially diversify applications.

The key players are Schott AG, Elan Technology, AGC, Nippon Electric Glass, Johnson Matthey, Corning, Fusite (Emerson), 3M, Mo-Sci Corporation, Shenzhen SAM and so on.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ€™ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Sealing Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 360 million USD in 2024, from 280 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.