Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Hydrogenated Bisphenol A (HBPA) is a saturated diol produced by catalytic reduction of Bisphenol A. While similar in structure to Bishphenol A, it undergoes most of the reactions typical of secondary alcohols. It is available as a white, flaked material which is soluble in a wide range of organic solvents.

HBPA is used in the preparation of alkyd, polyester, and epoxy resins where good color stability and improved weatherability are important for lasting quality. Areas of application include casting, laminating, coatings, and fiber production. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

New Japan Chemical

Maruzen Petrochemical

Milliken Chemical

Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials

Epoxy Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A

Unsaturated Polyester Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A

Others Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Applications:

Electronic Packaging

Electrical Equipment Insulation Materials

Coating

Bisphenol A (BPA) industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

This report focuses on the Bisphenol A (BPA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, the major manufacturers of hydrogenated bisphenol A are New Japan Chemical, Maruzen Petrochemical, Milliken Chemical and Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials. New Japan Chemical is the world leader, holding 25% production market share in 2017. Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials is the China largest manufacturer, but it put into production only in 2015.