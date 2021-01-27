Categories
Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Bisphenol A (BPA)

Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Bisphenol A (BPA) report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Bisphenol A (BPA) market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Bisphenol A (BPA):

  • Hydrogenated Bisphenol A (HBPA) is a saturated diol produced by catalytic reduction of Bisphenol A. While similar in structure to Bishphenol A, it undergoes most of the reactions typical of secondary alcohols. It is available as a white, flaked material which is soluble in a wide range of organic solvents.
  • HBPA is used in the preparation of alkyd, polyester, and epoxy resins where good color stability and improved weatherability are important for lasting quality. Areas of application include casting, laminating, coatings, and fiber production.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • New Japan Chemical
  • Maruzen Petrochemical
  • Milliken Chemical
  • Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials

    Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Types

  • Epoxy Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
  • Unsaturated Polyester Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
  • Others

    Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Applications:

  • Electronic Packaging
  • Electrical Equipment Insulation Materials
  • Coating
  • Others

    Bisphenol A (BPA) industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Bisphenol A (BPA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • At present, the major manufacturers of hydrogenated bisphenol A are New Japan Chemical, Maruzen Petrochemical, Milliken Chemical and Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials. New Japan Chemical is the world leader, holding 25% production market share in 2017. Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials is the China largest manufacturer, but it put into production only in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Bisphenol A (BPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 25 million USD in 2023, from 21 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.

    Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Bisphenol A (BPA) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Bisphenol A (BPA)?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Bisphenol A (BPA) market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Bisphenol A (BPA)?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Bisphenol A (BPA) market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Bisphenol A (BPA) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bisphenol A (BPA), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bisphenol A (BPA) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Bisphenol A (BPA) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Bisphenol A (BPA) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Bisphenol A (BPA) market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bisphenol A (BPA) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Bisphenol A (BPA) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Bisphenol A (BPA) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

