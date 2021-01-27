Categories
In-wheel Motors Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

In-wheel Motors

Global “In-wheel Motors Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. In-wheel Motors Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the In-wheel Motors market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About In-wheel Motors:

  • In-wheel motors allow torque to be applied at the wheel; the point where the torque is required. In-wheel motors occupy the most unobtrusive space inside the vehicle, leaving more volume inside the vehicle body for batteries and luggage.
  • Direct-drive, in-wheel motors require no gearboxes, driveshafts or differentials, thus giving far greater flexibility to vehicle designers while substantially reducing drivetrain losses. The reduced drivetrain losses mean less energy is wasted (during both acceleration and regenerative braking), resulting in more of the energy from the battery pack being available to propel the vehicle.
  • Each in-wheel motor can be controlled entirely independently, providing far greater control, performance and vehicle dynamics characteristics than any other drive system; traction control, launch control and torque vectoring are all easily implemented through the use of in-wheel motors.

    In-wheel Motors Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Protean Electric
  • Elaphe
  • e-Traction
  • ZIEHL-ABEGG

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of In-wheel Motors includes Outer Rotor Type and Inner Rotor Type. The proportion of Outer Rotor Type in 2016 is about 96.94%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016 as the outer rotor is generally applied in the electric vehicles.
  • With more and more companies built plants here, China is the largest supplier of In-wheel Motors, with a production market share nearly 59.61% in 2016. With mature technology, Europe is the second largest supplier of In-wheel Motors, enjoying production market share nearly 33.80% in 2016.
  • With rapid growing electric vehicle industry, China is also the fast growing consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.27% in 2016. With a lot of automotive and parts manufacturers, Europe is the largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 44.28%.
  • The worldwide market for In-wheel Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 32.8% over the next five years, will reach 67 million USD in 2024, from 12 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the In-wheel Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Outer Rotor Type
  • Inner Rotor Type

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe In-wheel Motors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of In-wheel Motors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of In-wheel Motors in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the In-wheel Motors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the In-wheel Motors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, In-wheel Motors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe In-wheel Motors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

