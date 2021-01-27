Flip Chip Bonder Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “Flip Chip Bonder Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Flip Chip Bonder Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Flip Chip Bonder market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Flip chip is a method used for components or devices that can be bonded directly onto a substrate, board or carrier face-down. The connection is made through conductive bumps placed on the surface of the die. The placing process amounts to the following:

1. Die is picked up and place on a “flipping device”

2. Die is “flipped” and moved to hover over the substrate (or board or carrier) where bumps reside-precisely positioned in their previously defined positions

3. The tool then places the die on the bump with a programmed amount of force

Flip chip bumping is a vital step to the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a “spacer” to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.

Flip chips avoid wire bonding and therefore are able to be much smaller than their counterparts. Flip chip processes have been around for more than 40 years. Since then, thousands of applications have taken advantage of the size and cost benefits enabled by the flip chip assembly method. Flip Chip Bonder Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Besi

ASM Pacific Technology

Shibaura

Muehlbauer

Kulicke & Soffa

Hamni

AMICRA Microtechnologies

Flip Chip Bonder industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, US and Asia. As for the downstream market, China sales accounted for more than 22.71% of the total sales of global Flip Chip Bonder in 2016. Besi is the world leading manufacturer in global Flip Chip Bonder market with the market share of 28.64%, in terms of revenue. China market is expected to be the biggest market with sales market share of 25.67% in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Flip Chip Bonder brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk enter this market.

The worldwide market for Flip Chip Bonder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.1% over the next five years, will reach 510 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

