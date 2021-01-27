Flip Chip Bonder Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Categories
Global “Flip Chip Bonder Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Flip Chip Bonder Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Flip Chip Bonder market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Flip Chip Bonder:

  • Flip chip is a method used for components or devices that can be bonded directly onto a substrate, board or carrier face-down. The connection is made through conductive bumps placed on the surface of the die. The placing process amounts to the following:
  • 1. Die is picked up and place on a “flipping device”
  • 2. Die is “flipped” and moved to hover over the substrate (or board or carrier) where bumps reside-precisely positioned in their previously defined positions
  • 3. The tool then places the die on the bump with a programmed amount of force
  • Flip chip bumping is a vital step to the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a “spacer” to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.
  • Flip chips avoid wire bonding and therefore are able to be much smaller than their counterparts. Flip chip processes have been around for more than 40 years. Since then, thousands of applications have taken advantage of the size and cost benefits enabled by the flip chip assembly method.

    Flip Chip Bonder Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Besi
  • ASM Pacific Technology
  • Shibaura
  • Muehlbauer
  • Kulicke & Soffa
  • Hamni
  • AMICRA Microtechnologies
  • SET

    Scope of Report:

  • Flip Chip Bonder industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, US and Asia. As for the downstream market, China sales accounted for more than 22.71% of the total sales of global Flip Chip Bonder in 2016. Besi is the world leading manufacturer in global Flip Chip Bonder market with the market share of 28.64%, in terms of revenue. China market is expected to be the biggest market with sales market share of 25.67% in 2022.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.
  • Although sales of Flip Chip Bonder brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for Flip Chip Bonder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.1% over the next five years, will reach 510 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Flip Chip Bonder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Automatic Flip Chip Bonder
  • Semi-Automatic Flip Chip Bonder

    Market Segment by Application:

  • IDMs
  • OSAT

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Flip Chip Bonder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flip Chip Bonder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flip Chip Bonder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Flip Chip Bonder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Flip Chip Bonder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Flip Chip Bonder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flip Chip Bonder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Flip Chip Bonder Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Flip Chip Bonder Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

