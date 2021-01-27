Global Chelate Resins Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global Chelate Resins Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Chelate Resins report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Chelate Resins market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Chelate Resins:

Chelating resins are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

DOW

LANXESS

Purolite

Mitsubishi Chemical

ResinTech

Sunresin

Suqing Water Treatment

Zhejiang Zhengguang

Zibo Dongda Chemical

Chengdu Nankai

Shanghai Kaiping

Iminodiacetate Type

Polyamine Type

Glucamine Type

Others Chelate Resins Market Applications:

Chlor Alkali Industry

Electroplating Industry

Chemical Industry

Chelate resins, belonging to the family of iron exchange resin, are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals. Each manufacturer has his own brand series products to clients.

As for the application, chelate resins are used to remove base metals, boron, mercury and so on. There is no doubt that chlor-alkali industry owns the largest application share, which was 43.80% in 2016, followed by chemical industry with 26.51% market share. Besides the two major applications, uses in other fields are also expanding, indicating a promising market.

Global production of chelate resin reached to 7562 MT in 2016, from 7043 MT in 2012. North America is the largest production base of chelate resin, which accounted for 34.34% share globally in 2016. Europe is the follower, with 2016 MT produced.

The worldwide market for Chelate Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 100 million USD in 2024, from 91 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.