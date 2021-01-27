Categories
Global Chelate Resins Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Chelate Resins

Global Chelate Resins Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Chelate Resins report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Chelate Resins market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Chelate Resins:

  • Chelating resins are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • DOW
  • LANXESS
  • Purolite
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • ResinTech
  • Sunresin
  • Suqing Water Treatment
  • Zhejiang Zhengguang
  • Zibo Dongda Chemical
  • Chengdu Nankai
  • Shanghai Kaiping
  • Thermax

    Chelate Resins Market Types

  • Iminodiacetate Type
  • Polyamine Type
  • Glucamine Type
  • Others

    Chelate Resins Market Applications:

  • Chlor Alkali Industry
  • Electroplating Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Other

    Chelate Resins industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • Chelate resins, belonging to the family of iron exchange resin, are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals. Each manufacturer has his own brand series products to clients.
  • As for the application, chelate resins are used to remove base metals, boron, mercury and so on. There is no doubt that chlor-alkali industry owns the largest application share, which was 43.80% in 2016, followed by chemical industry with 26.51% market share. Besides the two major applications, uses in other fields are also expanding, indicating a promising market.
  • Global production of chelate resin reached to 7562 MT in 2016, from 7043 MT in 2012. North America is the largest production base of chelate resin, which accounted for 34.34% share globally in 2016. Europe is the follower, with 2016 MT produced.
  • The worldwide market for Chelate Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 100 million USD in 2024, from 91 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Chelate Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Chelate Resins Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Chelate Resins Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Chelate Resins market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Chelate Resins?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Chelate Resins market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Chelate Resins?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Chelate Resins market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Chelate Resins product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chelate Resins, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chelate Resins in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Chelate Resins competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Chelate Resins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Chelate Resins market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chelate Resins sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

