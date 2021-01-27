Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Femtosecond laser (FSL) is an infrared laser with a wavelength of 1053 nm. FS laser works producing photodisruption or photoionization of the optically transparent tissue such as cornea. The generation of short pulses is achieved using the passive mode-locking technique, which is used for generating pulses of light in extremely short duration (picosecond or femtosecond durations). The popularity of femtosecond lasers is rising among ophthalmologists as these devices help in simplifying and avoiding complex processes of open surgeries. The femtosecond laser uses ultrashort infrared laser pulses that are applied predictably and precisely with minimal collateral tissue damage to make it an ideal laser for highly precise ophthalmic surgeries. Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Abbott Medical Optics

Lensar

KM Labs

Menlo Systems

Onefive

This report focuses on the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Vision loss is a serious problem among people suffering from glaucoma, cataract, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy. This commonly occurs among the geriatric population. American Academy of Ophthalmology stated that, around 1.3 million U.S. population are blind. Hence, in order to minimize such huge rate of vision loss, there is a high need for the application of ophthalmic laser technology.

The worldwide market for Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 1350 million USD in 2023, from 1000 million USD in 2017, according to a new study. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Equipment

Consumables and Accessories Market Segment by Application:

Refractive