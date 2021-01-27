Categories
Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR)

Global “Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR):

  • Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), also written lidar, LiDAR or LADAR, is a remote sensing technology that measures distance by illuminating a target with a laser and analyzing the reflected light. LIDAR is popularly used as a technology to make high-resolution maps, with applications in civil engineering, forestry & agriculture, transportation, urban mapping, etc. What is known as LIDAR is sometimes simply referred to as laser scanning or 3D scanning, with terrestrial and airborne applications.

    Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Leica Geosystems
  • Trimble
  • Teledyne Optech
  • Riegl
  • Topcon
  • Velodyne LiDAR
  • 3D Laser Mapping
  • IGI
  • Sure Star

    Scope of Report:

  • As for the global Lidar industry, the industry structure is relative concentrated. The most of market share in production value is dominated by the top three giants Leica Geosystems, Trimble and Optech, which occupies closes to 65% totally in 2015. In the meantime, new entrants are emerging in this market, eroding the market share of traditional player as more applications are developed and diverse models are demanding in the market.Key market drivers are the better performance than other technologies and ring demand for 3D mapping, as well as emerging supply market force for cheaper and better equipment to challenge current players.Europe is holding the lionâ€™s share globally in technology and production, while North America is the largest consumption area. Other emerging countries, like China and India, are increasing Lidar in various applications. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Lidarâ€™s special technology advantage in application, especially in unmanned automotive and 3D mapping, investors are very optimistic about this area; in future there will be more new investments into this industry.Although sales of Lidar brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Lidar field.The worldwide market for Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 470 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Airborne LIDAR
  • Terrestrial LIDAR
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Civil Engineering
  • Forestry & Agriculture
  • Transportation
  • Urban Mapping
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

