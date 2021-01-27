Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes):

UD tapes are composite materials based on unidirectional carbon fibers. The UD tapes can be manufactured using various thermoplastics according to customer requests. A unidirectional carbon fiber tape is a reinforcement tape that consists of several thousand parallel carbon fibers lightly bound together. Tape mechanical properties can be tuned by selecting the adequate number of fibers and the carbon type: high modulus or high strength.

Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Evonik Industries

Solvay

SABIC

Teijin

Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)

Celanese

Victrex

Mitsui Chemicals

TOPOLO New Materials

TeXtreme (Oxeon)

PRF Composite Materials

Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Types

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes))

Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Applications:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Others

The first main kind is Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69.05% in 2018.Another main kind isThermoset Unidirectional Tapes, for many companies, Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes is attractive because of the market consumption. The Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes share the rest 30.95% market share in 2018.

From the view of region, Europe have a larger market share in 2018 which together account for 62.73%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. North America and Japan hold a market share of 18.03% and 12.55% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Europe might affect the development trend of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes).

Although Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market still brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.1% over the next five years, will reach 370.8 million US$ in 2024, from 168.4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.