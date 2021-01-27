Categories
Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes):

UD tapes are composite materials based on unidirectional carbon fibers. The UD tapes can be manufactured using various thermoplastics according to customer requests. A unidirectional carbon fiber tape is a reinforcement tape that consists of several thousand parallel carbon fibers lightly bound together. Tape mechanical properties can be tuned by selecting the adequate number of fibers and the carbon type: high modulus or high strength.

Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Evonik Industries
  • Solvay
  • SABIC
  • Teijin
  • Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)
  • Celanese
  • Victrex
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • TOPOLO New Materials
  • TeXtreme (Oxeon)
  • PRF Composite Materials
  • TCR Composites

    Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Types

  • Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes))
  • Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)

    Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Applications:

  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Automotive
  • Oil and Gas
  • Others

    Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • The first main kind is Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69.05% in 2018.Another main kind isThermoset Unidirectional Tapes, for many companies, Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes is attractive because of the market consumption. The Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes share the rest 30.95% market share in 2018.
  • From the view of region, Europe have a larger market share in 2018 which together account for 62.73%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. North America and Japan hold a market share of 18.03% and 12.55% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Europe might affect the development trend of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes).
  • Although Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market still brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.1% over the next five years, will reach 370.8 million US$ in 2024, from 168.4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

