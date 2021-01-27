Self Injection Device Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global Self Injection Device Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Self Injection Device report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Self Injection Device market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Self Injection Device:

The injectors were initially designed to overcome the hesitation associated with self-administration of the needle-based drug delivery device.An auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.

Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Novo Nordisk

Mylan

Pfizer

Sanofi

BD

Eli Lilly

Gerresheimer

Dongbao

Ypsomed

Owen Mumford

Antares Pharma

Haselmeier

Self Injection Device Market Types

Reusable Self Injection Device

Disposable Self Injection Device Self Injection Device Market Applications:

Insulin Injection

Epinephrine Injection

Other

Self Injection Device industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

Scope of Report:

The global average price of Self-Injection Device is in the increasing trend, from 14.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 15.2 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Self-Injection Device is widely used for insulin injection, epinephrine injection and other field. The most proportion of Self Injection Device is used for insulin injection, and the proportion in 2016 is 86.5%. The trend of self-injection devices used for insulin injection is decreasing.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

The worldwide market for Self Injection Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 9950 million USD in 2024, from 7090 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.