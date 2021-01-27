Categories
Clotrimazole Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Clotrimazole

Global “Clotrimazole Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Clotrimazole Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Clotrimazole market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Clotrimazole:

  • Clotrimazole is a white powdered pharmaceutical used for treatment of dermatological and gynaecological fungal infections. Clotrimazole was synthesised in 1969 firstly and its chemical name is 1-[(2-chloro-phenyl)(diphenyl)methyl]-1H-imidazole). Its molecular formula is C22H17ClN2 and the molecular weight is 344.8 g/mol.Clotrimazole is an inhibitor of ergosterol biosynthesis. It has many ecotoxicological properties in common with a range of fungicides used in agriculture. Clotrimazole is a broad-spectrum antimycotic agent effective pathogenic dermophytes, yeasts, Candida, Trichophyton, etc.

    Clotrimazole Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Bayer
  • Erregierre
  • F.I.S.
  • Amoli Organics
  • CordenPharma
  • Ciron Group
  • Halcyon Labs
  • INFA Group
  • Manus Aktteva
  • Guangzhou Hanpu
  • Jiangsu Yunyang
  • Wuhan DKY
  • Hubei Aoxiang
  • Jintan Zhongxing

    Scope of Report:

  • China is the largest supplier of clotrimazole, the manufacturers in China have a total capacity of 160 MT. In last years, there are some manufacturers have exist this market due to the environmental policies. China is also a major consumption market with many pharmaceutical companies.
  • Europe and India are also the major manufacturing bases of clotrimazole. But the manufacturers in these regions generally have a relatively low capacity. Because of the policies about development of APIs in India, the India market will occupy larger share in the market.
  • The clotrimazole market is relatively stable. But all these manufacturers have low capacity utilization. To maintain the development of clotrimazole industry, manufacturers should develop new technology without environmental issues or find new applications for clotrimazole.
  • The worldwide market for Clotrimazole is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 5 million USD in 2024, from 4 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Clotrimazole in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Suppository
  • Tablet
  • Cream
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Vaginitis
  • Otomycosis
  • Paronychia
  • Tinea of Feed and Hands
  • Tinea Corporis

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Clotrimazole product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Clotrimazole, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Clotrimazole in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Clotrimazole competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Clotrimazole breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Clotrimazole market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Clotrimazole sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

