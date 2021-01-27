Clotrimazole Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Clotrimazole Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Clotrimazole Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Clotrimazole market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Clotrimazole:

Clotrimazole is a white powdered pharmaceutical used for treatment of dermatological and gynaecological fungal infections. Clotrimazole was synthesised in 1969 firstly and its chemical name is 1-[(2-chloro-phenyl)(diphenyl)methyl]-1H-imidazole). Its molecular formula is C22H17ClN2 and the molecular weight is 344.8 g/mol.Clotrimazole is an inhibitor of ergosterol biosynthesis. It has many ecotoxicological properties in common with a range of fungicides used in agriculture. Clotrimazole is a broad-spectrum antimycotic agent effective pathogenic dermophytes, yeasts, Candida, Trichophyton, etc.

China is the largest supplier of clotrimazole, the manufacturers in China have a total capacity of 160 MT. In last years, there are some manufacturers have exist this market due to the environmental policies. China is also a major consumption market with many pharmaceutical companies.

Europe and India are also the major manufacturing bases of clotrimazole. But the manufacturers in these regions generally have a relatively low capacity. Because of the policies about development of APIs in India, the India market will occupy larger share in the market.

The clotrimazole market is relatively stable. But all these manufacturers have low capacity utilization. To maintain the development of clotrimazole industry, manufacturers should develop new technology without environmental issues or find new applications for clotrimazole.

The worldwide market for Clotrimazole is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 5 million USD in 2024, from 4 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Clotrimazole in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Suppository

Tablet

Cream

Others Market Segment by Application:

Vaginitis

Otomycosis

Paronychia

Tinea of Feed and Hands