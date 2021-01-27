Data Center Busway Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027UEC, Schneider Electric, ABB

Busway, also known as bus duct, is an electrical power supply distribution system that seamlessly distributes power from one end of the building to another. Data Center Busway is generally used in the connection between the transformer and the power distribution cabinet, and from the power distribution center (the cabinet) to the power supply system in which the load is trunked (power supply and distribution, trunk power transmission, Distribution, At the same time, it is equipped with units such as inlet box and plug-in switch box and protection functions such as overload, short circuit, leakage and under voltage. Applicable to AC frequency 50HZ, system current level is usually 100 ~ 5000A, rated voltage 400 ~ 1000V, protection grade IP40 ~ IP65, according to the number of conductors are equipped with three-phase four-wire system and three-phase five-wire system (additional independent PE row, plus some manufacturers provide aluminum alloy casings for the overall grounding PE form). The industry’s leading manufacturers are Schneider Electric, ABB and Siemens, with revenues of 21.15%, 13.53% and 11.13% in 2019 respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Data Center Busway Market The global Data Center Busway market size is projected to reach US$ 861.4 million by 2026, from US$ 568.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Data Center Busway Breakdown Data by Type

3-Phase 4-Wire, 3-Phase 5-Wire, Others

Data Center Busway Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare and Retail, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Data Center Busway market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Data Center Busway market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, UEC, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Honeywell, Vertiv, Eaton, PDI, E + I Engineering, Siemens, Honeywell, DBTS Industries Sdn Bhd, Vass Electrical Industries, WETOWN Electric, Delta Group, Anord Mardix, TAIAN-ECOBAR TECHNOLOGY (TET)

