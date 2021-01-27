Lead Acid Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa, EnerSys

The lead–acid battery was invented in 1859 by French physicist Gaston Planté and is the oldest type of rechargeable battery. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. These features, along with their low cost, make it attractive for use in many fields, like motor vehicles, motorcycle, transport vehicles, electrical bicycle, telecom industry, solar energy industry etc. The lead acid battery industry concentration is not high; there are more than three hundreds manufacturers in China, and high-end products mainly from America Japan and Western Europe.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Lead Acid Market The global Lead Acid market size is projected to reach US$ 49040 million by 2026, from US$ 36410 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Lead Acid Scope and Segment Lead Acid market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lead Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Johnson Controls INC, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa, EnerSys, CSB Battery, SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY, East Penn Manufacturing, Fiamm, Panasonic Battery, NorthStar, ACDelco, Trojan Battery Company, Haze Batteries Inc, First National Battery, Amara Raja, C&D Technologies, Midac Power, Mutlu Batteries, Banner Batterien, Chaowei Power, Tianneng Power, Camel Group, Leoch Battery, Shoto Group, Fengfan, Narada Power Source, Vision Group, Sacred Sun Power Source, Jujiang Power Technology, Guangyu International

Lead Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Starter Battery, Motive Power Battery, Stationary Batteries

Lead Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile, Motorcycle, Electrical Bicycle, UPS, Transport Vehicles, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Lead Acid market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Lead Acid market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Lead Acid Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Lead Acid Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lead Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Starter Battery

1.2.3 Motive Power Battery

1.2.4 Stationary Batteries 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lead Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Motorcycle

1.3.4 Electrical Bicycle

1.3.5 UPS

1.3.6 Transport Vehicles

1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Lead Acid Production 2.1 Global Lead Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Lead Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Lead Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lead Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Lead Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Lead Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Lead Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Lead Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Lead Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Lead Acid Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Lead Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Lead Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Lead Acid Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Lead Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Lead Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Lead Acid Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Lead Acid Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Lead Acid Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Lead Acid Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Lead Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Lead Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lead Acid Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Lead Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Lead Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Lead Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lead Acid Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Lead Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Lead Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Lead Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Lead Acid Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Lead Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Lead Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Lead Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Lead Acid Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Lead Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Lead Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Lead Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Lead Acid Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Lead Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Lead Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Lead Acid Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Lead Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Lead Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Lead Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Lead Acid Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Lead Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Lead Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Lead Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Lead Acid Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Lead Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Lead Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Lead Acid Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Lead Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Lead Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Lead Acid Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Lead Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Lead Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Lead Acid Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Lead Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Lead Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Lead Acid Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Lead Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Lead Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Lead Acid Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Lead Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Lead Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Lead Acid Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Lead Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Lead Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Lead Acid Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lead Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lead Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Lead Acid Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lead Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lead Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Lead Acid Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lead Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lead Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Lead Acid Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Lead Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Lead Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Lead Acid Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Lead Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Lead Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Lead Acid Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Lead Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Lead Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Lead Acid Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lead Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lead Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Lead Acid Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lead Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lead Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Lead Acid Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lead Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lead Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Johnson Controls INC

12.1.1 Johnson Controls INC Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johnson Controls INC Overview

12.1.3 Johnson Controls INC Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Johnson Controls INC Lead Acid Product Description

12.1.5 Johnson Controls INC Related Developments 12.2 Exide Technologies

12.2.1 Exide Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Exide Technologies Overview

12.2.3 Exide Technologies Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Exide Technologies Lead Acid Product Description

12.2.5 Exide Technologies Related Developments 12.3 GS Yuasa

12.3.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

12.3.2 GS Yuasa Overview

12.3.3 GS Yuasa Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GS Yuasa Lead Acid Product Description

12.3.5 GS Yuasa Related Developments 12.4 EnerSys

12.4.1 EnerSys Corporation Information

12.4.2 EnerSys Overview

12.4.3 EnerSys Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 EnerSys Lead Acid Product Description

12.4.5 EnerSys Related Developments 12.5 CSB Battery

12.5.1 CSB Battery Corporation Information

12.5.2 CSB Battery Overview

12.5.3 CSB Battery Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 CSB Battery Lead Acid Product Description

12.5.5 CSB Battery Related Developments 12.6 SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY

12.6.1 SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY Corporation Information

12.6.2 SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY Overview

12.6.3 SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY Lead Acid Product Description

12.6.5 SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY Related Developments 12.7 East Penn Manufacturing

12.7.1 East Penn Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.7.2 East Penn Manufacturing Overview

12.7.3 East Penn Manufacturing Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 East Penn Manufacturing Lead Acid Product Description

12.7.5 East Penn Manufacturing Related Developments 12.8 Fiamm

12.8.1 Fiamm Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fiamm Overview

12.8.3 Fiamm Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fiamm Lead Acid Product Description

12.8.5 Fiamm Related Developments 12.9 Panasonic Battery

12.9.1 Panasonic Battery Corporation Information

12.9.2 Panasonic Battery Overview

12.9.3 Panasonic Battery Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Panasonic Battery Lead Acid Product Description

12.9.5 Panasonic Battery Related Developments 12.10 NorthStar

12.10.1 NorthStar Corporation Information

12.10.2 NorthStar Overview

12.10.3 NorthStar Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 NorthStar Lead Acid Product Description

12.10.5 NorthStar Related Developments 12.11 ACDelco

12.11.1 ACDelco Corporation Information

12.11.2 ACDelco Overview

12.11.3 ACDelco Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ACDelco Lead Acid Product Description

12.11.5 ACDelco Related Developments 12.12 Trojan Battery Company

12.12.1 Trojan Battery Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 Trojan Battery Company Overview

12.12.3 Trojan Battery Company Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Trojan Battery Company Lead Acid Product Description

12.12.5 Trojan Battery Company Related Developments 12.13 Haze Batteries Inc

12.13.1 Haze Batteries Inc Corporation Information

12.13.2 Haze Batteries Inc Overview

12.13.3 Haze Batteries Inc Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Haze Batteries Inc Lead Acid Product Description

12.13.5 Haze Batteries Inc Related Developments 12.14 First National Battery

12.14.1 First National Battery Corporation Information

12.14.2 First National Battery Overview

12.14.3 First National Battery Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 First National Battery Lead Acid Product Description

12.14.5 First National Battery Related Developments 12.15 Amara Raja

12.15.1 Amara Raja Corporation Information

12.15.2 Amara Raja Overview

12.15.3 Amara Raja Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Amara Raja Lead Acid Product Description

12.15.5 Amara Raja Related Developments 12.16 C&D Technologies

12.16.1 C&D Technologies Corporation Information

12.16.2 C&D Technologies Overview

12.16.3 C&D Technologies Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 C&D Technologies Lead Acid Product Description

12.16.5 C&D Technologies Related Developments 12.17 Midac Power

12.17.1 Midac Power Corporation Information

12.17.2 Midac Power Overview

12.17.3 Midac Power Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Midac Power Lead Acid Product Description

12.17.5 Midac Power Related Developments 12.18 Mutlu Batteries

12.18.1 Mutlu Batteries Corporation Information

12.18.2 Mutlu Batteries Overview

12.18.3 Mutlu Batteries Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Mutlu Batteries Lead Acid Product Description

12.18.5 Mutlu Batteries Related Developments 12.19 Banner Batterien

12.19.1 Banner Batterien Corporation Information

12.19.2 Banner Batterien Overview

12.19.3 Banner Batterien Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Banner Batterien Lead Acid Product Description

12.19.5 Banner Batterien Related Developments 12.20 Chaowei Power

12.20.1 Chaowei Power Corporation Information

12.20.2 Chaowei Power Overview

12.20.3 Chaowei Power Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Chaowei Power Lead Acid Product Description

12.20.5 Chaowei Power Related Developments 8.21 Tianneng Power

12.21.1 Tianneng Power Corporation Information

12.21.2 Tianneng Power Overview

12.21.3 Tianneng Power Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Tianneng Power Lead Acid Product Description

12.21.5 Tianneng Power Related Developments 12.22 Camel Group

12.22.1 Camel Group Corporation Information

12.22.2 Camel Group Overview

12.22.3 Camel Group Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Camel Group Lead Acid Product Description

12.22.5 Camel Group Related Developments 12.23 Leoch Battery

12.23.1 Leoch Battery Corporation Information

12.23.2 Leoch Battery Overview

12.23.3 Leoch Battery Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Leoch Battery Lead Acid Product Description

12.23.5 Leoch Battery Related Developments 12.24 Shoto Group

12.24.1 Shoto Group Corporation Information

12.24.2 Shoto Group Overview

12.24.3 Shoto Group Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Shoto Group Lead Acid Product Description

12.24.5 Shoto Group Related Developments 12.25 Fengfan

12.25.1 Fengfan Corporation Information

12.25.2 Fengfan Overview

12.25.3 Fengfan Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Fengfan Lead Acid Product Description

12.25.5 Fengfan Related Developments 12.26 Narada Power Source

12.26.1 Narada Power Source Corporation Information

12.26.2 Narada Power Source Overview

12.26.3 Narada Power Source Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Narada Power Source Lead Acid Product Description

12.26.5 Narada Power Source Related Developments 12.27 Vision Group

12.27.1 Vision Group Corporation Information

12.27.2 Vision Group Overview

12.27.3 Vision Group Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Vision Group Lead Acid Product Description

12.27.5 Vision Group Related Developments 12.28 Sacred Sun Power Source

12.28.1 Sacred Sun Power Source Corporation Information

12.28.2 Sacred Sun Power Source Overview

12.28.3 Sacred Sun Power Source Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Sacred Sun Power Source Lead Acid Product Description

12.28.5 Sacred Sun Power Source Related Developments 12.29 Jujiang Power Technology

12.29.1 Jujiang Power Technology Corporation Information

12.29.2 Jujiang Power Technology Overview

12.29.3 Jujiang Power Technology Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Jujiang Power Technology Lead Acid Product Description

12.29.5 Jujiang Power Technology Related Developments 12.30 Guangyu International

12.30.1 Guangyu International Corporation Information

12.30.2 Guangyu International Overview

12.30.3 Guangyu International Lead Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Guangyu International Lead Acid Product Description

12.30.5 Guangyu International Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Lead Acid Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Lead Acid Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Lead Acid Production Mode & Process 13.4 Lead Acid Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Lead Acid Sales Channels

13.4.2 Lead Acid Distributors 13.5 Lead Acid Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Lead Acid Industry Trends 14.2 Lead Acid Market Drivers 14.3 Lead Acid Market Challenges 14.4 Lead Acid Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Lead Acid Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

