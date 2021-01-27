Biomass Briquette Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

Biomass molding fuel is made of agricultural and forestry residues such as rice stalk, straw, cotton stalk, bamboo sawdust, wood flour, ramie stalk, peanut husk, etc. It is produced by pellet machines or briquetteing machines, after going through several processing procedures, such as crushing, drying, mixing, molding or compressing, etc. And the final products are pellets and briquettes, which are used as a replacement for coal, gasoline gas and other traditional fossil fuels. Compared to fossil fuels, biomass molding fuel produce low net total greenhouse gas emissions because the materials used are already a part of the carbon cycle. Biomass pellet fuel are biofuels made from compressed organic matter or biomass. Wood pellets are the most common type of pellet fuel and are generally made from compacted sawdust and related industrial wastes from the milling of lumber, manufacture of wood products and furniture, and construction. Other industrial waste sources include empty fruit bunches, palm kernel shells, coconut shells, and tree tops and branches discarded during logging operations. Biomass briquettes are mostly used in the developing world, where cooking fuels are not as easily available. There has been a move to the use of briquettes in the developed world, where they are used to heat industrial boilers in order to produce electricity from steam. The briquettes are cofired with coal in order to create the heat supplied to the boiler. Biomass briquettes, mostly made of green waste and other organic materials, are commonly used for electricity generation, heat, and cooking fuel. These compressed compounds contain various organic materials, including rice husk, bagasse, ground nut shells, agricultural waste. The composition of the briquettes varies by area due to the availability of raw materials. The raw materials are gathered and compressed into briquette in order to burn longer and make transportation of the goods easier There are the difference between biomass pellet and biomass briquette. Biomass pellets are usually utilized in home pellet stove, central heating boiler, industrial boiler, or in power plants to replace coal. They can also be used as horse bedding and cat litter. Howerver, biomass briquettes are sticks or blocks with large diameter and different shapes (hexagon, cylinder, cuboid, etc.) made by biomass briquette machines. They are primarily for industrial use for heating. At present, in developed countries, the Biomass Fuel industry industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. With the development of Chinese Biomass Fuel industry production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Biomass Briquette Market The global Biomass Briquette market size is projected to reach US$ 612.6 million by 2026, from US$ 372.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, E-pellets, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, BlueFire Renewables, Pfeifer Group, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Westervelt, Energex, Fram Renewable Fuels, Protocol Energy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Granules LG, Enova Energy Group, Corinith Wood Pellets, Maine Woods Pellet, Appalachian Wood Pellets, Bear Mountain Forest Prod, Agropellets, West Oregon Wood Prod, Bayou Wood Pellets

Biomass Briquette Breakdown Data by Type

Biomass Briquette, Biomass Pellet

Biomass Briquette Breakdown Data by Application

Thermal Energy, Power Generation, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Biomass Briquette market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Biomass Briquette market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Biomass Briquette Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Biomass Briquette Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Biomass Briquette Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Biomass Briquette

1.2.3 Biomass Pellet 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biomass Briquette Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Thermal Energy

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Biomass Briquette Production 2.1 Global Biomass Briquette Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Biomass Briquette Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Biomass Briquette Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Biomass Briquette Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Biomass Briquette Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Biomass Briquette Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Biomass Briquette Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Biomass Briquette Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Biomass Briquette Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Biomass Briquette Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Biomass Briquette Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Biomass Briquette Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Biomass Briquette Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Biomass Briquette Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Biomass Briquette Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Biomass Briquette Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Biomass Briquette Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Biomass Briquette Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Biomass Briquette Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Biomass Briquette Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Biomass Briquette Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biomass Briquette Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Biomass Briquette Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Biomass Briquette Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Biomass Briquette Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biomass Briquette Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Biomass Briquette Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Biomass Briquette Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Biomass Briquette Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Biomass Briquette Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Biomass Briquette Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biomass Briquette Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Biomass Briquette Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Biomass Briquette Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Biomass Briquette Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Biomass Briquette Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Biomass Briquette Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Biomass Briquette Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Biomass Briquette Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Biomass Briquette Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Biomass Briquette Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Biomass Briquette Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Biomass Briquette Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Biomass Briquette Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Biomass Briquette Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Biomass Briquette Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Biomass Briquette Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Biomass Briquette Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Biomass Briquette Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Biomass Briquette Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Biomass Briquette Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Biomass Briquette Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Biomass Briquette Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Biomass Briquette Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Biomass Briquette Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Biomass Briquette Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Biomass Briquette Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Biomass Briquette Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Biomass Briquette Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Biomass Briquette Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Biomass Briquette Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Biomass Briquette Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Biomass Briquette Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Biomass Briquette Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Biomass Briquette Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Biomass Briquette Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Biomass Briquette Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Biomass Briquette Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Biomass Briquette Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Briquette Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Briquette Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Biomass Briquette Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Biomass Briquette Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Briquette Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biomass Briquette Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Biomass Briquette Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Briquette Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Biomass Briquette Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Biomass Briquette Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Biomass Briquette Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Biomass Briquette Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Biomass Briquette Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Biomass Briquette Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Biomass Briquette Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Biomass Briquette Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Biomass Briquette Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Biomass Briquette Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Briquette Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 German Pellets

12.1.1 German Pellets Corporation Information

12.1.2 German Pellets Overview

12.1.3 German Pellets Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 German Pellets Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.1.5 German Pellets Related Developments 12.2 Enviva

12.2.1 Enviva Corporation Information

12.2.2 Enviva Overview

12.2.3 Enviva Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Enviva Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.2.5 Enviva Related Developments 12.3 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

12.3.1 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Overview

12.3.3 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.3.5 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Related Developments 12.4 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

12.4.1 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.4.5 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Related Developments 12.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose

12.5.1 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Corporation Information

12.5.2 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Overview

12.5.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.5.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Related Developments 12.6 Rentech

12.6.1 Rentech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rentech Overview

12.6.3 Rentech Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rentech Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.6.5 Rentech Related Developments 12.7 Graanul Invest Group

12.7.1 Graanul Invest Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Graanul Invest Group Overview

12.7.3 Graanul Invest Group Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Graanul Invest Group Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.7.5 Graanul Invest Group Related Developments 12.8 RWE Innogy

12.8.1 RWE Innogy Corporation Information

12.8.2 RWE Innogy Overview

12.8.3 RWE Innogy Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 RWE Innogy Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.8.5 RWE Innogy Related Developments 12.9 Lignetics

12.9.1 Lignetics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lignetics Overview

12.9.3 Lignetics Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lignetics Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.9.5 Lignetics Related Developments 12.10 E-pellets

12.10.1 E-pellets Corporation Information

12.10.2 E-pellets Overview

12.10.3 E-pellets Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 E-pellets Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.10.5 E-pellets Related Developments 12.11 Drax Biomass

12.11.1 Drax Biomass Corporation Information

12.11.2 Drax Biomass Overview

12.11.3 Drax Biomass Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Drax Biomass Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.11.5 Drax Biomass Related Developments 12.12 General Biofuels

12.12.1 General Biofuels Corporation Information

12.12.2 General Biofuels Overview

12.12.3 General Biofuels Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 General Biofuels Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.12.5 General Biofuels Related Developments 12.13 BlueFire Renewables

12.13.1 BlueFire Renewables Corporation Information

12.13.2 BlueFire Renewables Overview

12.13.3 BlueFire Renewables Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 BlueFire Renewables Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.13.5 BlueFire Renewables Related Developments 12.14 Pfeifer Group

12.14.1 Pfeifer Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Pfeifer Group Overview

12.14.3 Pfeifer Group Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Pfeifer Group Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.14.5 Pfeifer Group Related Developments 12.15 Biomass Secure Power

12.15.1 Biomass Secure Power Corporation Information

12.15.2 Biomass Secure Power Overview

12.15.3 Biomass Secure Power Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Biomass Secure Power Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.15.5 Biomass Secure Power Related Developments 12.16 Viridis Energy

12.16.1 Viridis Energy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Viridis Energy Overview

12.16.3 Viridis Energy Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Viridis Energy Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.16.5 Viridis Energy Related Developments 12.17 Westervelt

12.17.1 Westervelt Corporation Information

12.17.2 Westervelt Overview

12.17.3 Westervelt Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Westervelt Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.17.5 Westervelt Related Developments 12.18 Energex

12.18.1 Energex Corporation Information

12.18.2 Energex Overview

12.18.3 Energex Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Energex Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.18.5 Energex Related Developments 12.19 Fram Renewable Fuels

12.19.1 Fram Renewable Fuels Corporation Information

12.19.2 Fram Renewable Fuels Overview

12.19.3 Fram Renewable Fuels Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Fram Renewable Fuels Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.19.5 Fram Renewable Fuels Related Developments 12.20 Protocol Energy

12.20.1 Protocol Energy Corporation Information

12.20.2 Protocol Energy Overview

12.20.3 Protocol Energy Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Protocol Energy Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.20.5 Protocol Energy Related Developments 8.21 Premium Pellet Ltd.

12.21.1 Premium Pellet Ltd. Corporation Information

12.21.2 Premium Pellet Ltd. Overview

12.21.3 Premium Pellet Ltd. Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Premium Pellet Ltd. Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.21.5 Premium Pellet Ltd. Related Developments 12.22 Granules LG

12.22.1 Granules LG Corporation Information

12.22.2 Granules LG Overview

12.22.3 Granules LG Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Granules LG Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.22.5 Granules LG Related Developments 12.23 Enova Energy Group

12.23.1 Enova Energy Group Corporation Information

12.23.2 Enova Energy Group Overview

12.23.3 Enova Energy Group Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Enova Energy Group Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.23.5 Enova Energy Group Related Developments 12.24 Corinith Wood Pellets

12.24.1 Corinith Wood Pellets Corporation Information

12.24.2 Corinith Wood Pellets Overview

12.24.3 Corinith Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Corinith Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.24.5 Corinith Wood Pellets Related Developments 12.25 Maine Woods Pellet

12.25.1 Maine Woods Pellet Corporation Information

12.25.2 Maine Woods Pellet Overview

12.25.3 Maine Woods Pellet Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Maine Woods Pellet Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.25.5 Maine Woods Pellet Related Developments 12.26 Appalachian Wood Pellets

12.26.1 Appalachian Wood Pellets Corporation Information

12.26.2 Appalachian Wood Pellets Overview

12.26.3 Appalachian Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Appalachian Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.26.5 Appalachian Wood Pellets Related Developments 12.27 Bear Mountain Forest Prod

12.27.1 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Corporation Information

12.27.2 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Overview

12.27.3 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.27.5 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Related Developments 12.28 Agropellets

12.28.1 Agropellets Corporation Information

12.28.2 Agropellets Overview

12.28.3 Agropellets Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Agropellets Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.28.5 Agropellets Related Developments 12.29 West Oregon Wood Prod

12.29.1 West Oregon Wood Prod Corporation Information

12.29.2 West Oregon Wood Prod Overview

12.29.3 West Oregon Wood Prod Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 West Oregon Wood Prod Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.29.5 West Oregon Wood Prod Related Developments 12.30 Bayou Wood Pellets

12.30.1 Bayou Wood Pellets Corporation Information

12.30.2 Bayou Wood Pellets Overview

12.30.3 Bayou Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Bayou Wood Pellets Biomass Briquette Product Description

12.30.5 Bayou Wood Pellets Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Biomass Briquette Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Biomass Briquette Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Biomass Briquette Production Mode & Process 13.4 Biomass Briquette Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Biomass Briquette Sales Channels

13.4.2 Biomass Briquette Distributors 13.5 Biomass Briquette Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Biomass Briquette Industry Trends 14.2 Biomass Briquette Market Drivers 14.3 Biomass Briquette Market Challenges 14.4 Biomass Briquette Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Biomass Briquette Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

