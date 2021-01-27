Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon

An electric heating cable is a wire cable that produces heat, also referred to as heat trace cable amongst the industry. It is used for a wide range of applications including heat loss replacement, pipe tracing, freeze protection, viscosity control, temperature process maintenance, roof and gutter, and much more. In this report, it mainly focuses on the industrial applications. Electric heating cable is mainly classified into four types: self-regulating, constant wattage, mineral insulated and skin-effect heating cable. And self-regulating heating cable is the most widely used type which takes up about 58% of the global total in 2019. Europe is the largest consumption country of Electric heating cable in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Europe market took up about 36% the global market in 2019, followed by North America with the share about 31%. China, North America, Germany, Russia are now the key producers of electric heating cables. There are many producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of electric heating cable are from Korea, France, UK, Canada, etc. Raychem, SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Anbang, Eltherm, Heat Trace Products, Anhui Huayang and Chromalox are the key producers in the global electric heating cable market. Top 5 took up about 44.24% of the global sales in 2019. Raychem, SST, Thermon, which have leading technology and market position, are well known suppliers around the world, and Anhui Huanrui, Wuhu Jiahong, Anbang, Anhui Huayang are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%. Raychem is the largest supplier of electric heating cable with a global share of about 15%. SST is the second largest supplier of electric heating cable in the world and the largest in Europe, it took about 9% of the global total market. Other key suppliers are Raychem, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Eltherm, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Market The global Electric Heating Cable Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 3032.3 million by 2026, from US$ 2586.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Scope and Segment Electric Heating Cable Systems market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Heating Cable Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Raychem, SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Anbang, Eltherm, Heat Trace Products, Anhui Huayang, Chromalox, Isopad, King Manufacturing, Flexelec, Garnisch, FINE Unichem, SunTouch, Urecon, Thermopads

Electric Heating Cable Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Self-Regulating Electric Heating Cable, Constant Wattage Electric Heating Cable, Mineral Insulated Electric Heating Cable, Skin-Effect Electric Heating Cable

Electric Heating Cable Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial, Residential, Commercial Regional and Country-level Analysis The Electric Heating Cable Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Electric Heating Cable Systems market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Self-Regulating Electric Heating Cable

1.2.3 Constant Wattage Electric Heating Cable

1.2.4 Mineral Insulated Electric Heating Cable

1.2.5 Skin-Effect Electric Heating Cable 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Commercial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Production 2.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electric Heating Cable Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Heating Cable Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Raychem

12.1.1 Raychem Corporation Information

12.1.2 Raychem Overview

12.1.3 Raychem Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Raychem Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.1.5 Raychem Related Developments 12.2 SST

12.2.1 SST Corporation Information

12.2.2 SST Overview

12.2.3 SST Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SST Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.2.5 SST Related Developments 12.3 Anhui Huanrui

12.3.1 Anhui Huanrui Corporation Information

12.3.2 Anhui Huanrui Overview

12.3.3 Anhui Huanrui Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Anhui Huanrui Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.3.5 Anhui Huanrui Related Developments 12.4 Thermon

12.4.1 Thermon Corporation Information

12.4.2 Thermon Overview

12.4.3 Thermon Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Thermon Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.4.5 Thermon Related Developments 12.5 Bartec

12.5.1 Bartec Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bartec Overview

12.5.3 Bartec Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bartec Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.5.5 Bartec Related Developments 12.6 Wuhu Jiahong

12.6.1 Wuhu Jiahong Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wuhu Jiahong Overview

12.6.3 Wuhu Jiahong Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Wuhu Jiahong Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.6.5 Wuhu Jiahong Related Developments 12.7 Emerson

12.7.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.7.2 Emerson Overview

12.7.3 Emerson Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Emerson Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.7.5 Emerson Related Developments 12.8 Anbang

12.8.1 Anbang Corporation Information

12.8.2 Anbang Overview

12.8.3 Anbang Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Anbang Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.8.5 Anbang Related Developments 12.9 Eltherm

12.9.1 Eltherm Corporation Information

12.9.2 Eltherm Overview

12.9.3 Eltherm Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Eltherm Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.9.5 Eltherm Related Developments 12.10 Heat Trace Products

12.10.1 Heat Trace Products Corporation Information

12.10.2 Heat Trace Products Overview

12.10.3 Heat Trace Products Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Heat Trace Products Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.10.5 Heat Trace Products Related Developments 12.11 Anhui Huayang

12.11.1 Anhui Huayang Corporation Information

12.11.2 Anhui Huayang Overview

12.11.3 Anhui Huayang Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Anhui Huayang Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.11.5 Anhui Huayang Related Developments 12.12 Chromalox

12.12.1 Chromalox Corporation Information

12.12.2 Chromalox Overview

12.12.3 Chromalox Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Chromalox Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.12.5 Chromalox Related Developments 12.13 Isopad

12.13.1 Isopad Corporation Information

12.13.2 Isopad Overview

12.13.3 Isopad Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Isopad Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.13.5 Isopad Related Developments 12.14 King Manufacturing

12.14.1 King Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.14.2 King Manufacturing Overview

12.14.3 King Manufacturing Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 King Manufacturing Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.14.5 King Manufacturing Related Developments 12.15 Flexelec

12.15.1 Flexelec Corporation Information

12.15.2 Flexelec Overview

12.15.3 Flexelec Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Flexelec Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.15.5 Flexelec Related Developments 12.16 Garnisch

12.16.1 Garnisch Corporation Information

12.16.2 Garnisch Overview

12.16.3 Garnisch Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Garnisch Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.16.5 Garnisch Related Developments 12.17 FINE Unichem

12.17.1 FINE Unichem Corporation Information

12.17.2 FINE Unichem Overview

12.17.3 FINE Unichem Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 FINE Unichem Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.17.5 FINE Unichem Related Developments 12.18 SunTouch

12.18.1 SunTouch Corporation Information

12.18.2 SunTouch Overview

12.18.3 SunTouch Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 SunTouch Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.18.5 SunTouch Related Developments 12.19 Urecon

12.19.1 Urecon Corporation Information

12.19.2 Urecon Overview

12.19.3 Urecon Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Urecon Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.19.5 Urecon Related Developments 12.20 Thermopads

12.20.1 Thermopads Corporation Information

12.20.2 Thermopads Overview

12.20.3 Thermopads Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Thermopads Electric Heating Cable Systems Product Description

12.20.5 Thermopads Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Electric Heating Cable Systems Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Electric Heating Cable Systems Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Electric Heating Cable Systems Production Mode & Process 13.4 Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric Heating Cable Systems Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric Heating Cable Systems Distributors 13.5 Electric Heating Cable Systems Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Electric Heating Cable Systems Industry Trends 14.2 Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Drivers 14.3 Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Challenges 14.4 Electric Heating Cable Systems Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Electric Heating Cable Systems Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

