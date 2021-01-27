Incident and Emergency Management Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market is valued approximately USD 97.00 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Incident and emergency management refers to a standardized approach, which manages and prevent incidents or emergencies that have severe outcomes. Also, the incident and emergency management deals with all humanitarian aspects for emergencies that include response, preparedness and recovery and aims to reduce the harmful effect of all hazards that includes disasters. The growth of the market is witnessed due to the rise in incidences of natural disasters resulting due to the changing climatic conditions, terrorist and bio-hazardous attacks along with the stringent government regulations. For Instance: as per the data published by Statista in 2018, around 8093 terrorist attacks were recorded in 2018 worldwide which was around 6771 in 2012. Thus, with the necessity of emergency preparedness, the demand and adoption of incident and emergency management solutions would increase thereby, reinforcing the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. However, false alarm rate is hampering the growth of this market. Further, technological advancements in communication infrastructure would also create lucrative growth aspects for the global market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Incident and Emergency Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the rising adoption of incident and emergency management solutions and services. Also, in countries such as the US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D) and technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

NEC Corporation

MissionMode

Hexagon

Eccentex

Crisisworks

Veoci

Haystax Technology

Alert Technologies

Esri

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component :

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type:

Mass Notification System

Disaster Recovery System

Surveillance System

Safety Management System

Transportation Management Systems

Others

By Industry:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Incident and Emergency Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

