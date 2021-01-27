Breast Imaging Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Breast Imaging Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Breast Imaging Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Breast Imaging market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Breast Imaging:

Breast Imaging is an equipment to examine the women's breast, and it is used as a diagnostic and screening tool. Breast Imaging Equipment is for the early detection of breast cancer, typically through characteristic masses' detection.

In the last several years, China market of Breast Imaging Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6%. In 2015, China capacity of Breast Imaging Equipment is nearly 450 units, and the actual production is about 360 units.

South China is the largest production province of Breast Imaging Equipment, with production market share nearly 42%. And its sales market share of Breast Imaging Equipment is 18%. Main manufacturers of Breast Imaging Equipment in South China are ANKE, Angell, Sinomdt, Macroo, etc.

The second largest production province is North China, following South China with the production market share of 32% and the sales market share nearly 23%. The manufacturing factory of Hologic is located in Beijing. There are lots of products exported to other regions from North China every year.

Players with high-quality products are Philips, Siemens, Hologic, GE Healthcare, etc. But only Philips, Siemens, Hologic have plants in China, which is very helpful for promoting their position in Chinese Breast Imaging Equipment market.

For foreign manufacturers, it would be better to set local plants or to cooperate with local manufacturers.

Breast Imaging Equipment Industry is relatively young in China, and the potential market is very attractive. So investment for Breast Imaging Equipment is promising.

