Automotive Body Stampings Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global "Automotive Body Stampings Market" research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market.

About Automotive Body Stampings:

Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape. Stamping includes a variety of sheet-metal forming manufacturing processes, such as punching using a machine press or stamping press, blanking, embossing, bending, flanging, and coining. This could be a single stage operation where every stroke of the press produces the desired form on the sheet metal part, or could occur through a series of stages. The process is usually carried out on sheet metal, but can also be used on other materials, such as polystyrene.

The stamping process plays a major role in determining the efficiency of automotive body part production.

In the next few years, Automotive Body Stamping industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global average price of Automotive Body Stamping is in the decreasing trend, and the average price is 2600 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy and the investment of technology, the price will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Body Stamping includes Carbon Steel and Aluminum. The proportion of Carbon Steel in 2017 is about 94.75%. Aluminum is cheaper than Carbon Steel, which is lighter.

Automotive Body Stamping are widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The more than half of Automotive Body Stamping is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the sales proportion in 2017 is about 81.7%.

China and Europe is the main consumption region, with a consumption market share nearly 29% and 23% in 2017. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.

In the future, the automotive Body Stamping will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening.

The worldwide market for Automotive Body Stampings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 315100 million USD in 2024, from 256800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Body Stampings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

