MDO Films Market: Rising Demand for Higher Shelf-Life Creating Scope for Expansion

MDO Films Market Records Impressive Growth Backed by Demand from F&B Sector: TMR

According to a recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the MDO films market is well positioned to expand by 1.4x of its current market value by the end of 2026. The rising demand for packaging solutions in diverse industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, personal care, agriculture, and others will support growth of the market between 2020 and 2026.

The TMR study offers some very crucial insights into the market. For instance, it uncovers hidden growth prospects and gauges investment feasibility across various segments. Some of the key takeaways from the report are highlighted below:

Manufacturers are likelier to opt for polypropylene (PP) plastic to produce lightweight MDO films. In terms of materials, the PP segment is forecast to hold the dominant share of 45% in the market

Among manufacturing processes, blown films will account for more than 2/3 rd of the market and is likely to remain dominant through the course of the report’s forecast period

of the market and is likely to remain dominant through the course of the report’s forecast period Based on packaging applications, bags & pouches are likely to remain dominant. The segment is forecast to expand significantly in the coming years

The food & beverages segment is likely to emerge dominant. By the end of 2026, the industry is forecast to account for more than 42% of the global market

Regionally, North America has emerged as the most lucrative market for MDO films. The presence of well-established food sector, including formidable online food service companies, besides a sophisticated infrastructure of pharmaceutical companies will support growth in the region

TMR sees incredible opportunities ahead for the market, thanks to the rising demand from various industries. MDO films are considered excellent packaging solutions that offer barrier against moisture, oxygen, and bacteria. This is one of the most sought-after features helping the market gain traction from various industries.

F&B Sector to Remain Dominant End User

Food and beverages industry has continued to account for the lion’s share of the overall market. The expansion of food service chains besides skyrocketing demand for convenience food and easy-to-eat meals has fuelled the demand for efficient packaging solutions.

MDO films are increasingly used for the packaging of food, dairy products, confectionery, snacks, and beverages. The expansion of food chains and changing eating bits in India, China, and ASEAN countries are expected to positively impact the market.

MDO films such as CPP films have become common packaging solutions in North America, where the demand for ready-to-eat and partially-cooked food is visibly high. The rising consumption of convenience food, besides the increasing demand for efficient packaging solutions will enable growth in the MDO films market.