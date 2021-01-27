Antiscalant Market Companies are Leading – Dow Chemical, BASF, BWA Water Additives, NALCO

“Overview Of Antiscalant Industry 2020-2025:

The report offers detailed coverage of Antiscalant industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Antiscalant by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Antiscalant is a chemical injected into the feed water before the water is entered into the system. The chemical delays the reaction time between the bicarbonate and calcium magnesium, thereby controlling the formation of scales. Carbonates, phosphates and sulfates are the major products used in various water treatment applications on account their superior antiscalant properties.

In consumption market, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2019, these two regions occupied 64.23% of the Middle East consumption volume in total.

Antiscalant has several types, which include phosphonates, carboxylates/acrylic and sulfonates, etc. And each type has different application fields relatively. With cleaning effect of Antiscalant, the downstream application industries will need more Antiscalant products. So, Antiscalant has a huge market potential in the future.

The Top key vendors in Antiscalant Market include are:-

BASF

NALCO

Dow Chemical

BWA Water Additives

Italmatch Chemicals Group

Ashland

Avista Technologies

Clariant

Kemira OYJ

General Electric

American Water Chemicals

Veolia

Antiscalant Market Segment by Types, covers are:-

Phosphonates

Carboxylates/Acrylic

Sulfonates

Others

Antiscalant

Market Segment by Application, covers are:-

Power & Construction

Mining

Oil & Gas

Desalination

Other

Antiscalant Production

This research report categorizes the global Antiscalant market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Antiscalant market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Region wise performance of the Antiscalant industry

This report studies the global Antiscalant market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Antiscalant companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Antiscalant submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Antiscalant market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Antiscalant market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

