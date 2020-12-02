3D Printed Packaging Market Facts, Figures And Analytical Insights 2028

3D printed packaging products: Introduction & Significance

3D printing refers to a specific field of manufacturing technology which includes a range of processes and applications. The concept includes construction of parts, layer-upon-layer. In the past few years, 3D printing has witnessed rapid adoption among manufacturers as it completely elimiates the need for tooling. In its initial days, 3D printing had limited applications in the packaging industry, which included prototyping. However, in recent years, 3D printing has made several strides in applications, and is expected to continue the momentum during the forecast period.

3D printing is now being increasingly used for the construction of final products. 3D printing is anticipated to create immnese opportunity for the growth of the packaging industry, especially during occasions, ranging from corporate events & conferences, to special events with worldwide coverage such as the Olympics. This arises from the requirement to turn around packaging that relates to that event. 3D printing has equally likely chances of disrupting the packaging industry as nanotechnology. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global 3D printed packagingis anticipated to be largely positive.

Research Methodology

A robust research methodology was adopted to determine the market size for 3D printed packaging products.

Supply-side analysis

The collected numbers are primarily obtained from key 3D printed packaging product manufacturers in the world, their product offerings, sales revenues in each market verticals. Sales revenue from 3D printed packagingwas estimated after comprehensive product mapping. Various market and industry experts, which includes sales and marketing heads of 3D printed packaging product manufacturers, independent consultants, and distributors, were contacted to validate the penetration of 3D printed packagingin the total packaging market.

Demand-side analysis

The overall end use market size was determined, and the penetration of 3D printed packaging was determined in eash of the end uses. The total value and demand for 3D printed packagingwas mapped in each end use industry, across the world.

This approach is followed for the global market, and bottom-up analysis was used to arrive at the market size of 3D printed packaging products, in terms of consumption and revenue.