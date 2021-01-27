Cardiovascular Information Systems Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 – Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Cerner Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPMANY, LUMEDX

The Insight Partners adds “Cardiovascular Information Systems Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Cardiovascular information systems offer an ideal workflow, which allows easy access of information to the staff for complete visibility of a patient’s health history. The system offers patient’s prior history along with current procedural data/imaging. These information systems enable to view current & historical images and data in multiple locations in real-time, which simplifies virtual cardiac care.

Top Companies:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Cerner Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPMANY

LUMEDX

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Shimadzu Corporation

IBM

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Cardiovascular Information Systems Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global cardiovascular information systems market is segmented on the basis of system, component, application, mode of operation and end user. Based on system, the market is segmented into CVIS and CPACS. On the basis of component, the global cardiovascular information systems market is classified as hardware, software and services. Based on application, the market is categorized as cardiothoracic center CVIS solutions, pacemaker/ICD Lab CVIS solutions, heart, failure center CVIS solutions, catheterization lab CVIS solutions, echocardiography lab CVIS solutions, electrophysiology lab CVIS solutions, ECG/holter monitoring CVIS solutions, nuclear cardiology CVIS solutions, outpatient clinic CVIS solutions and others. On the basis of mode of operation, the market is segmented into onsite CVIS, web-based CVIS and cloud-based. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers.

The base year for the study was 2020, with projections for the period 2020 – 2027.

The forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027.

