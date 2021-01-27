Sandwich Panels Market 2021: Industry Size, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Regional Forecast to 2023 | Top Leading Companies Rautaruukki, Safal Group, Paroc Group, Building Component Solutions, Multicolor Steels

Global Sandwich Panel Market – Overview

Rise in the level of manufacturing activities worldwide has significantly caused growth of the sandwich panel sector. Sandwich Panels Market Research Future, which specializes in market reports related to the Construction sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The industry is expected to witness high and improved levels of revenue and will expand with a positive percentage of CAGR.

The market for sandwich panels has grown relatively faster in recent times due to its applications in storage and warehouse sectors, aviation to name a few. New product developments have been instrumental in charting the upward growth trajectory of the sector. The product features of sandwich panels such as ability to be sound proof and insulate which have opened the scope and potential of the market.

Industry Segments

The industry sandwich panel market worldwide is segmented into type, material, application, and region. On the basis of material it is segmented as polyurethane, mineral wool, and others. On the basis of type it is segmented as wall panels, roof panels, facade panels, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as commercial, industrial, and others. Furthermore on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The market for Sandwich Panel is developing at an excellent pace. The APAC region dominates the market considerably with its fast growing market trajectory worldwide. It will expand at an admirable CAGR over the forecast period. The region will also probably show rapid industrial growth due to increased level of investments in the regions of China and India, where the construction sector is growing. This has further widened the scope of sandwich panels market in the region. North America is expected to grow rapidly by 2021. Europe and Rest of the World are also estimated to grow at CAGR of an outstanding level from 2016 to 2021.

Global Competitive Analysis:

The sector is undergoing considerable transformation which has accelerated the growth pace of the sector. The industry players in the segment are efficiently utilizing their primary resources to initiate long lasting growth changes. A trend of volume-driven growth has been witnessed in the market of late with the development of different varieties of product types. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be harnessed by ensuring ongoing process improvements and maintaining financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Conversely, with companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, experimentation with various advantage points is being seriously considered and implemented.

Pioneer Coldstore & Cladding Pvt. Ltd., Safal Group, Paroc Group, SHMICO, Rautaruukki Corporation, Dana Steel Processing Industry LLC, Building Component Solutions LLC., Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt. Ltd., ArcelorMittal Construction are some of the leading players covered in this report.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition 17

2.2 Scope Of The Study 17

2.3 Market Structure 17

2.4 Key Takeaways 18

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process 20

3.2 Primary Research 21

3.3 Secondary Research 22

3.4 Market Size Estimation 22

3.5 Forecast Model 23

3.6 List Of Assumptions 24

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview 26

4.2 Drivers 27

4.2.1 Rising Demand For Fast And Economic Construction Techniques 27

4.2.2 Growing Construction Of Commercial Buildings And Special Economic Zones (SEZs) In Developing Countries 27

4.2.3 Driver Impact Analysis 28

4.3 Restraint 28

4.3.1 Fluctuating Costs Of Raw Materials 28

4.3.2 Restraint Impact Analysis 30

4.4 Opportunity 30

4.4.1 Increasing Awareness For Energy Efficient Infrastructure 30

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis 32

5.1.1 Procurement Of Components 32

5.1.2 Assembly And Manufacturing 32

5.1.3 Finished Product 32

5.1.4 Distribution To End-Users 32

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model 33

5.3 Threat Of New Entrants 34

5.3.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyers 34

5.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers 34

5.3.3 Threat Of Substitutes 34

5.3.4 Intensity Of Rivalry 34

………….

