Packaging Machinery Market: 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Developments Trends, Top Leading Companies, Regional Outlook, End Users and Forecast by 2023

The Global Packaging Machinery Market is growing rapidly. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand from various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. The F&B industry witness a high dependency on the packaged ready to eat products. Moreover, increasing automation and spending on manufacturing and industrial investments escalate the market demand to furthered heights.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global packaging machinery market is poised to grow at approximately 6% CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023). The increasing demand for packaging robots acts as a key driving force for the growth of the market. Besides, the growing consumption of consumer goods and technology upgrades in energy-efficient packaging machinery contributes to the market’s development.

Additionally, the increasing use of vacuum packaging machines and the introduction of stringent government regulations for promoting environmental-friendly packaging substantiate market growth. The demand for packaging machinery in the production of various consumer goods industries accelerates the growth of the market. The food and beverage industry together push the development of the packaging machinery market.

Players leading the global packaging machinery market include Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Barry-Wehmiller (US), Krones AG (Germany), GEA Group AG (Germany), Bosch Packaging Technology (US), Automated Packaging Systems (US), Graphic Packaging Holding (US), Dover Corporation (US), Mamata Enterprises (India), Nordson Corporation (US), MULTIVAC Group (US), Pro Mach, Inc. (US), Tetra Level International (Switzerland), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Reynolds Group Holdings (New Zealand), among others.

Packaging Machinery Market – Segments

The report is segmented into three dynamics;

By Type: Form Fill Seal, Labeling & Coding, Closing & Sealing, Wrapping & Bundling, and others.

By End-User: Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal care, and others.

By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Packaging Machinery Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global packaging machinery market. The largest market share attributes to the presence of a large number of food & beverage and personal care product manufacturers in the region. Besides, the rapid industrialization and economic growth in the region propel the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for F&B automated packaging processes, pharmaceutical, personal care, and other products creates substantial market demand.

Also, rapidly growing manufacturing sectors in the region act as a key tailwind for the market sales. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India are the major markets for packaging machines. The APAC packaging machinery market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

North America is another lucrative market for packaging machinery. The market growth is propelled by the presence of a large number of notable players, such as Dover Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology, and Nordson Corporation, among others. Moreover, the augmenting demand from the aerospace & defense sector boosts the growth of the market.

Additionally, the spurting growth in the distribution channel positively impacts regional market growth. The US holds the major share, leading the regional market growth. The North American packaging machinery is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket during the projected period.

Europe possesses a sizable share in the global packaging machinery market. Factors such as the increasing per-capita income and demand for convenient packaging machinery in the region foster the growth of the market. Additionally, the introduction of active and intelligent packaging solutions, alongside the growing demand for flexible packaging solutions, boosts the regional market growth.

Rise in personal disposable income and consumption of beef, pork, and other meat create a massive demand for meat packaging machines. The European packaging machinery market is estimated to grow at a modest CAGR during the forecast period.

Packaging Machinery Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the packaging machinery market appears well-established with the presence of several notable players. To gain a larger competitive share, players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launch. Expanding their footprints to emerging markets helps them to extend their sales networks and profit. These players also focus on increasing their product portfolio by developing products with unrivaled design & advent technology.

