Automotive ADAS Market – Region Will Grow At a Faster Pace, Leading Players | Robert Bosch Gmbh, Continental Ag, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC

“ Automotive ADAS Market Overview 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The rising technology in Automotive ADAS Market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail.

The report offers detailed coverage of Automotive ADAS industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Automotive ADAS by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Automotive ADAS are electronic components installed in vehicles, which present an intelligent driving experience to the driver. These systems comprise of unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared and LASER. Deploying ADAS to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is the majorly growing trend within the automobile sector. The implementation of ADAS has been considered as a revolution as it provides dynamic features such as adaptive.

Parking Assist Systems is expected to lead the global ADAS market. In 2015, parking assist systems held the largest share in the market owing to the development of the partial and fully autonomous cars. This system helps the driver to safely park the cars in the exhaustive and challenging situation by giving a full perspective of the vehicle back side including the blind spots. From the one that would help demonstrate the driver of any possible collisions while parking, park assist systems have evolved into one what would park the vehicle without any intervention from the driver’s side. Ford Global Technologies and Bosch are the major players that own most of the patents related to the park assist technology.

The demand for luxury vehicles, increased adoption from the automotive sector, stringent government regulations and accelerating the need for road safety systems are the major drivers for the market growth. Conversely, factors inhibiting the market growth software failure in sensors, the high cost of the equipment and intensive competition.

Key Competitors of the Global Automotive ADAS Market are:

Continental Ag

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Mobileye NV

55 Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:-

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Others

55 Market segment by Application, split into:-

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Automotive ADAS on national, regional and international levels. Automotive ADAS Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

This study report on global Automotive ADAS market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Automotive ADAS Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Automotive ADAS industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Senario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Automotive ADAS market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

