Graphite Market Demand, Application, COVID-19 Analysis, Share, Forecast 2023

Graphite Market

The global graphite market is profiled in great detail in the research report, providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market through its historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects. The historical stats of the graphite market are detailed in the report, in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory. The historical stats provided in the report also give analysts a solid platform to base future projections about the market. Based on this platform, future projections for the graphite market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The leading players in the global graphite market are also profiled in the report in order to give readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global graphite market. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global graphite market are also profiled in the report to provide readers a comprehensive overview of what’s making the market tick and what is holding the market back.

Graphite is a form of crystalline carbon with high heat resistance and excellent thermal and electrical conducting properties. This makes it perfect for use in high-temperature steelmaking applications as well as the manufacturing of electrodes and refractories. Apart from these applications, graphite is also used in the automotive, metallurgy, coatings, and battery industries due to its high heat resistance. Graphite is also widely used in pencil production, as the softness of graphite allows it to leave an imprint on paper easily. The growing use of graphite in metallurgy applications is the major driver for the global graphite market. The growing demand for steel in construction applications is the major driver for the global graphite market, as this has driven the demand for graphite in high-temperature steelmaking applications.

Graphite is also used in the production of nuclear moderators. This is also a key driver for the global graphite market, due to the growing use of nuclear energy in developing economies. On the other hand, the increasing restrictions on nuclear energy in developed countries are likely to restrict the global graphite market to a moderate level.

Graphite Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global graphite market include HEG Ltd., Graphite India Limited, GrafTech International Ltd., Mersen SA, SGL Carbon SE, NextSource Materials Inc., Focus Graphite Inc., Mason Graphite Inc., Hexagon Resources Ltd., and Triton Minerals Ltd.

Graphite Market Segmentation:

The global graphite market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region.

By form, the global graphite market is segmented into amorphous and synthetic.

By application, the amorphous graphite segment is segmented into metallurgy, pencil production, refractories, coatings, and lubricants. The metallurgy segment holds a dominant share in the global amorphous graphite market and is likely to retain the position over the forecast period due to the growing demand for amorphous graphite in steelmaking applications. The metallurgy segment accounted for 36% of the amorphous graphite market in 2016. Pencil production is also a major application for amorphous graphite and is likely to remain a major shareholder in the global graphite market over the forecast period.

The synthetic graphite market is segmented by application into aerospace, batteries, carbon brushes, electrodes, and moderator rods. The aerospace and batteries segments hold dominant shares in the global synthetic graphite market.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing demand for graphite in steelmaking applications. The growing construction industry in Asia Pacific is the major driver for the steel market in the region, driving the demand for graphite in the region. The growing government investment in residential as well as industrial construction and the growing spending capacity of consumers in the region are the major drivers for the construction industry in the region. The increasing number of schoolchildren in the growing region is also likely to remain a major driver for the graphite market, due to the growing demand for graphite in pencil making.

