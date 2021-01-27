Blister Packaging Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Blister Packaging Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blister pack is a term used for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. The market for blister packaging in the healthcare industry is growing owing to the need for easy and tamper-free packaging. This form of packaging prevents medications and small medical instruments from heat, odor, oxygen and extends their lifetime. The usage of advanced technologies in blister packaging is projected to have an positive impact on the global market. The proliferation of emerging pathogens, the rise in safety requirements around the globe, the emphasis on public health protection, innovations, and the development in OTC products also accelerate the growth in blister packaging. This has increased demand for pharmaceutical firms to develop more enhanced drugs to patients owing to rise in diseases and stringent government restrictions against counterfeit medicines are among the key factors driving the sector. Blister packaging provides an effective form of anti-counterfeiting schemes, such as banknote identification systems and others. Stringent regulatory controls often play an important role in the development of the sector. For example, as per the FDA regulations, all prescription pharmaceuticals delivered in nursing homes and hospitals must be packaged in barcode unit-dose formats to avoid dispensing errors. It is rising the selling of blister packs.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1392
The regional analysis of global Blister Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America account for the major market share in the industry due to the increasing change from plastic bottles to blister packaging in the healthcare market, along with the increasing need for processed food items in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Amcor PLC
Westrock Company
Constantia Flexibles GmbH
Sonoco Products Company
Klockner Pentaplast Group
E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Honeywell International Inc.
Pharma Packaging Solutions
Tekni-Plex, Inc.
The Dow Chemical Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Plastic Films
Paper & Paperboard
Aluminium
Other Materials
By Application:
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Food
Other End-user Industries
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1392
Target Audience of the Global Blister Packaging Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors