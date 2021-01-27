Blister Packaging Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Blister Packaging Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blister pack is a term used for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. The market for blister packaging in the healthcare industry is growing owing to the need for easy and tamper-free packaging. This form of packaging prevents medications and small medical instruments from heat, odor, oxygen and extends their lifetime. The usage of advanced technologies in blister packaging is projected to have an positive impact on the global market. The proliferation of emerging pathogens, the rise in safety requirements around the globe, the emphasis on public health protection, innovations, and the development in OTC products also accelerate the growth in blister packaging. This has increased demand for pharmaceutical firms to develop more enhanced drugs to patients owing to rise in diseases and stringent government restrictions against counterfeit medicines are among the key factors driving the sector. Blister packaging provides an effective form of anti-counterfeiting schemes, such as banknote identification systems and others. Stringent regulatory controls often play an important role in the development of the sector. For example, as per the FDA regulations, all prescription pharmaceuticals delivered in nursing homes and hospitals must be packaged in barcode unit-dose formats to avoid dispensing errors. It is rising the selling of blister packs.

The regional analysis of global Blister Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America account for the major market share in the industry due to the increasing change from plastic bottles to blister packaging in the healthcare market, along with the increasing need for processed food items in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor PLC

Westrock Company

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Klockner Pentaplast Group

E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Plastic Films

Paper & Paperboard

Aluminium

Other Materials

By Application:

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Food

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Blister Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

