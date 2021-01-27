Metal Forming for Automotive Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market is valued approximately USD 178.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.22 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Metal forming is manufacturing processes in which the material is deformed by using different methods such as rolling, forging, extrusion, wire or rod drawing, and bending.

The global Metal Forming for Automotive is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as various organizations are temporary shutdown, which resulted lowered demand and supply chain bottlenecks. The rising global vehicle production and growing commercial vehicle demand and stringent emission and fuel economy regulations for lightweight materials are the factors responsible for the growth of market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 08th Mmay 2018, Magna established a new aluminum casting facility in Telford, England, is approximately 225,000 square feet and is expected to employ 300 people. The new facility will supply structural castings to Jaguar Land Rover, UK based vehicle manufacturing company and also serves Magnas customer. However, increasing usage of composites in automotive applications is the major factor restraining the growth of global Metal Forming for Automotive market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Metal Forming for Automotive Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising significant customer base from different industries such as automotive and agriculture.

Major market player included in this report are:

Benteler

Tower International

Magna International

Toyota Boshoku

Aisin Seiki

Kirchhoff

CIE Automotive

Mills Products

VNT Automotive

Superform Aluminium

Hirotec

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique Type:

Roll Forming

Stretch Forming

Stamping

Deep Drawing

Hydroforming

Others

Application Type:

BIW

Chassis

Closures

Others

By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type:

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

ICE Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

Truck

Bus

Forming Type:

Cold Forming

Hot Forming

Warm Forming

By Material Type:

Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

