Biodegradable Plastics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market is valued approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biodegradable plastic is made using raw materials or petrochemicals and can be decomposed by living organisms such as bacteria. Biodegradable plastic takes less time to break down as it is made up of eco-friendly material and requires less energy for production. The global Biodegradable Plastics Market is facing challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic as manufacturing facilities and supply chain of many organizations is at halt. The increasing use in food packaging & compostable bags applications, shift in consumer preference toward eco-friendly plastic products and focus of governments on green procurement policies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance on market player will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: on 26th March 2019, NatureWorks launched Ingeo 3D450, a new Polylactic acid (PLA) Formulation for 3D Printing Break-Away Support on Dual Extrusion Printers. However, higher cost of biodegradable plastics than that of conventional plastics is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biodegradable Plastics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Biodegradable Plastics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the High awareness among people toward plastic waste. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Natureworks

BASF SE

Total Corbion PLA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Biome Bioplastics

Plantic Technologies

Bio-On

Danimer Scientific

Novamont S.P.A.

Toray Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyesters

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Others

by Application:

Packaging & Bags

Consumer Goods

Agriculture & Horticulture

Textile

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Biodegradable Plastics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

