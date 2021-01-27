Medical Imaging Workstations Market Medical Imaging Workstations Market

The global medical imaging workstations market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. The medical imaging workstations has become a base technology of modern medical diagnostics for the treatment of variety of acute and chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases and cancer. The usage of medical imaging/diagnostic workstations has reduced manual work flow and increased the accuracy and precision of diagnosis tremendously in recent years.

The factors influencing the growth of the market including growing government investment and funding’s for research in modernization of imaging services, favorable reimbursement policies and the on-going technological advancements in imaging systems to improve healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing demand for diagnostic imaging devices and development expenditure by the government as well as private sector is likely to contribute to the market growth. As per the data by the Office for National Statistics, in 2016, the gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) was Euro 33.1 billion (USD 35.2 billion) in the UK. However, high cost of diagnostic imaging devices and unfavorable reimbursement policies may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

On regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global medical imaging workstations market owing to the high clinical R&D budgets by both government as well as public and private organizations in diagnostic imaging modalities and rising adoption of advanced technologies. Moreover, favorable reimbursement insurance companies participate actively in the health care chain to control the cost further enhance the growth of the market.

