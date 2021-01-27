Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market is valued approximately at USD xx billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Thermostatic radiator valves are used for the provision of individual control of radiators and baseboard heating devices in large performance steam and hot water heating systems. It consists of a sensing element and enclosure of valves used to control room temperature and fitted on radiators and convectors. . Electronic thermostatic radiator valves are far more accurate in assessing and sensing temperatures than conventional radiator valves and are therefore anticipated to drive the growth of the market for thermostatic radiator valves over the forecast timeframe. Increasing Demand for heating systems condensing boilers will drive the market. As per Statista, in 2013, 407,500 condensing water heating systems have been sold in the Netherlands, that increased to 429,000 in 2018. Thermostatic radiator valves also help to save fuel in boiler-based systems, creating huge opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period. Less accuracy of conventional thermostatic radiator valves is anticipated to be a factor that restraints the growth of the global market for thermostatic radiator valves during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Thermostatic Radiator Valve market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America as well as Western Europe are approximated to dominate the global market for thermostatic radiator valves due to a high level of awareness of energy savings as well as the presence of a large number of commercial and residential buildings in such regions. Asia pacific is anticipated to see significant market growth as a result of the growing construction industry as well as energy-saving regulations. Latin America and Eastern Europe are predicted to see significant growth in the global market for thermostatic radiator valves during the projected timeline. The Middle East and Africa are projected to show slow growth over the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Caleffi S.p.a
Oventrop UK Ltd
Danfoss
Drayton Controls
Honeywell International
GIACOMINI U.K.
I.V.A.R.
IMI Hydronic Engineering
MYSON
Siemens A.G.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Self-Operate TRVs
Electronic TRVs
By Application
Hot Water System,
Steam Heating System
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
