Viscosupplementation Market Value Along with Future Market Value Expectation

The viscosupplementation market is estimated to be valued at USD 5,243.19 million by 2023 and expected to register at a CAGR of 8.96% during the forecast period. The application of viscosupplementation in the healthcare industry accounted for the largest market share. It has been projected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of increasing demand for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis, hip osteoarthritis, shoulder osteoarthritis, ankle, and spine arthritis.

The rising worldwide prevalence of knee osteoarthritis, increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, and the growing geriatric population would facilitate market growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, stringent government regulations and a rise in insurance denials for viscosupplementation products are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Segment analysis

The global viscosupplementation market is segmented into hyaluronic acid type, procedure type, application, and end-user. On the basis of hyaluronic acid type, the global viscosupplementation market is further segmented into stabilized hyaluronic acid and standard hyaluronic acid. The stabilized hyaluronic acid segment accounted for the largest market share for due to the zero risks of impurities and higher quality of the product.

