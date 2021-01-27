Diesel Power Engine Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Diesel Power Engine Market is valued approximately USD 6.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Diesel engine is internal-combustion engine in which air is compressed to a sufficiently high temperature to ignite diesel fuel injected into the cylinder, where combustion and expansion actuate a piston. Diesel power engine converts fuels chemical energy into mechanical energy, which can be used to power freight trucks, large tractors, locomotives, and marine vessels. Diesel power engines are used in various sectors such as commercial, industrial, and residential. The lower demand and impact from changes in dealer inventories due to COVID-19 impacts the global diesel power engine market. Various organization witnessed high challenges due to coronavirus pandemic, resulting decline in revenue and layoff/job cuts. The rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power, growing commercial sector investments and increasing urbanization and industrialization are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in April 2019, Cummins India Limited launched K38 series – 910 kVA prime diesel generator sets in India. This series has high volume coolant system which make ‘K38 series’ generating sets, more reliable and durable. However, high fuel and operation & maintenance costs and competition from alternative energy sources is the major factor restraining the growth of global Diesel Power Engine market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Diesel Power Engine market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing population, urbanization and increased standard of living coupled with industrialization, contribute to growing electricity demand. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Caterpillar

Cummins

Wartsila

Rolls-Royce Holdings

Volvo Penta

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbochargers

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Doosan Infracore

Yanmar Holdings

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Operation:

Standby

Prime /Continuous

Peak Shaving

By Power Rating:

Below 0.5 MW

0.5-1 MW

1.0-2 MW

2.0-5 MW

Above 5 MW

By Speed:

Below 720 rpm

720-1000 rpm

Above 1000 rpm

By End- User:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Diesel Power Engine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

