Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Research Report 2026

Microcrystalline wax is a refined mixture of solid, saturated hydrocarbons, mainly branched paraffin, obtained from petroleum.

Microcrystalline wax is a refined mixture of solid, saturated hydrocarbons, mainly branched paraffin, obtained from petroleum. Microcrystalline wax has many types according to different melting point. Commonly, microcrystalline wax is applied in rubber industry, explosive industry, cosmetic and pharmaceutical, food industry, resin industry, electronics industry and others. In 2015, amount of microcrystalline wax applied in rubber industry took 24.39%. Cosmetic and pharmaceutical used microcrystalline wax took 13.75% and explosive industry used 12.97% of global microcrystalline wax. Microcrystalline wax used in food industry took 10.48%. In resin industry, microcrystalline wax consumed amount took 14.38% of total.

There are multiple causes that are likely to influence the Microcrystalline Wax market market. Some factors can favor the market. Other forces can hinder the Microcrystalline Wax market market expansion. These reasons that are observed to impact different variables of the Microcrystalline Wax market market are elaborated in the report. Data in the report is mentioned as per reliable standards. The influence of increased border tension and COVID 19 on the expansion of market is illustrated.

When it comes to market analysis, knowing the key market players and understanding their working styles is a crucial part of the play to beat or survive the competition. This report will mention all the present key market players and the players with the global Microcrystalline Wax market’s maximum growth rate during the survey period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Strahl & Pitsch

Sonneborn

Sasol

Paramelt

Shell

International Group (IGI)

Frank B. Ross

Lanxess

Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical

Huatai Chemical

Kahl Wax

Industrial Raw Materials (IRM)

Taiwan Wax

Hase Petroleum Wax

Nippon Seiro

Blended Waxe (BWI)

Senlin Laye

Henghong

Dongnam Petrochemicals

Microcrystalline Wax Breakdown Data by Type

75#

85#

90#

Others

Microcrystalline Wax Breakdown Data by Application

Rubber industry

Explosive industry

Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical

Food industry

Resin industry

Electronics industry

Others

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Microcrystalline Wax market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Microcrystalline Wax market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Microcrystalline Wax Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Microcrystalline Wax Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 75#

1.4.3 85#

1.4.4 90#

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Rubber industry

1.5.3 Explosive industry

1.5.4 Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical

1.5.5 Food industry

1.5.6 Resin industry

1.5.7 Electronics industry

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Microcrystalline Wax Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Microcrystalline Wax Industry

1.6.1.1 Microcrystalline Wax Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Microcrystalline Wax Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Microcrystalline Wax Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Strahl & Pitsch

11.1.1 Strahl & Pitsch Corporation Information

11.1.2 Strahl & Pitsch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Strahl & Pitsch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Strahl & Pitsch Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

11.1.5 Strahl & Pitsch Recent Development

11.2 Sonneborn

11.2.1 Sonneborn Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sonneborn Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Sonneborn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sonneborn Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

11.2.5 Sonneborn Recent Development

11.3 Sasol

11.3.1 Sasol Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sasol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Sasol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sasol Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

11.3.5 Sasol Recent Development

11.4 Paramelt

11.4.1 Paramelt Corporation Information

11.4.2 Paramelt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Paramelt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Paramelt Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

11.4.5 Paramelt Recent Development

11.5 Shell

11.5.1 Shell Corporation Information

11.5.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Shell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Shell Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

11.5.5 Shell Recent Development

11.6 International Group (IGI)

11.6.1 International Group (IGI) Corporation Information

11.6.2 International Group (IGI) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 International Group (IGI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 International Group (IGI) Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

11.6.5 International Group (IGI) Recent Development

11.7 Frank B. Ross

11.7.1 Frank B. Ross Corporation Information

11.7.2 Frank B. Ross Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Frank B. Ross Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Frank B. Ross Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

11.7.5 Frank B. Ross Recent Development

11.8 Lanxess

11.8.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.8.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Lanxess Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

11.8.5 Lanxess Recent Development

11.9 Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical

11.10 Huatai Chemical

11.12 Industrial Raw Materials (IRM)

11.13 Taiwan Wax

11.14 Hase Petroleum Wax

11.15 Nippon Seiro

11.16 Blended Waxe (BWI)

11.17 Senlin Laye

11.18 Henghong

11.19 Dongnam Petrochemicals

