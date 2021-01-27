Global Rail Greases Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape from 2020-2027 along with COVID-19 Impact | market was valued at US$ 341.37 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 420.27 million by 2027

The rail greases market was valued at US$ 341.37 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 420.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Grease is a solid or semi-solid lubricating oil. It usually comprises mineral oil and thickeners such as calcium-based soap and lithium-based soaps. Greases may also contain additional lubricating particles, such as molybdenum disulfide, graphite, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Different types of greases combine the lubricating properties of oils with added stickiness, which allows the lubricant to adhere to the surfaces better. Grease possesses characteristic feature such as high initial viscosity, which make it frictional. It is popularly used across various industries such as automobile, railway, construction, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and mining. For rails, greases can be used in mechanisms where lubrication is required frequently and where lubricating oil does not stay for long. Grease acts as a sealant to avert ingress of water and incompressible materials. Grease is also being used for maintenance of various rail elements such as railway axles & wheels, bearings & chains, brake elements, interior components, pantographs, and railway track components, as it prevents entry of contaminants or loss of lubricant.

In 2018, Asia Pacific has dominated the global rail greases market with highest market share and is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The growth of the rail greases market in this region is primarily due to booming economy, rapid urbanization, and growing investment by the government of emerging countries in the development of railway infrastructure. The countries across the region are experimenting with state-of-the-art transport technologies to make urban rail systems more efficient, reliable, and passenger friendly. The Asia Pacific metro systems are progressively moving from semi-automatic to driverless/unmanned train operations. Most of the upcoming systems are introducing the deployment of cutting-edge technological solutions for the comfort and safety of commuters. Hence, the rail greases market is expected to experience rapid growth in the region. Furthermore, numerous government initiatives for digitization in the region’s conventional railway networks will also drive the growth of the rail greases market during the forecast period.

These factors the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are inherent factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Rail Greases Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including

definitions, classifications, applications, industry demand and supply chain structure

The Rail Greases marketing research is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

The performance analysis of those segments and sub-segments has been included within the report together with a detailed evaluation of the trends that may influence the expansion prospects of those segments. Moreover, niche segments that demonstrate good growth potential and thus opportunities for fresh entrants and established companies within the market are covered.

The top key players profiled in this report include:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total SA.

BP Australia Pty Limited

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

SKF Group

FUCHS

Chevron Corporation

Klüber Lubrication

Sinopec Corp

Product Type (Lithium Grease, Calcium Grease, and Other Grease), Application (Railway Vehicle Elements, Railway Track Elements, Switches and Fish Plates, Curve Rails, and Screw and Bolts); Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

