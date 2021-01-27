Global Diethyl Oxalate Market Research Report: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027 | it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The insight partners has promoted a detailed report on the Diethyl Oxalate market. This market research report has been prepared after considering the COVID-19 impacts and monitoring the market for a minimum of five years. The report provides you along with growing market opportunities, revenue drivers, challenges, pricing trends & factors, and future market assessments. Our research team has implemented a strong research methodology that includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s 5 Force analysis, and real-time analysis. Additionally, they have conducted interviews with the industry experts to offer a report that helps the clients to formulate strategies accordingly.

It helps achieve an extreme sense of developing industry movements before competitors. This market research report makes knowledgeable about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. The Diethyl Oxalate report explains market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the major market players.

The diethyl oxalate market was valued at US$ 521.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 891.93 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Diethyl oxalate (C 6 H 10 O 4 ) is also referred as oxalic acid diethyl ester, ethanedioic acid, diethyl ethanedioate, and others. It is a white solid compound synthesized from carbon monoxide and ethanol. It is slightly denser than water and is insoluble in water. Diethyl oxalate is available in the powder and liquid forms. It is a colorless, toxic compound with a characteristic odor. It has significant applications in various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and cosmetics. The compound is majorly utilized as a raw material or intermediate in the manufacturing of phenobarbital and numerous dyes; it is also used as a solvent for natural and synthetic resins as well as in nitrocellulose lacquers and various chemical synthesis processes. Further, it is used as a chemical intermediate in the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Diethyl oxalate is also used as a cost-effective additive based in the dye-sensitized solar cells.

The diethyl oxalate market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during 2020–2027. Tremendously growing industrial activities have escalated the demand for intermediates and solvents in numerous end-user industries in the region, including pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, cosmetics, and petrochemicals. The region is projected to exhibit significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry due to access to high-value drugs, healthcare awareness, and high GDP as well as per capita expenditure on healthcare. Moreover, North America is also a significant market for cosmetics. The expansion of the cosmetics industry also significantly contributes to the proliferation of the diethyl oxalate market in the region.

As of September 2020, China, Italy, India, Brazil, Russia, Spain, Iran, France, Germany, and the US are among the most affected countries by the active COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~26,994,442 confirmed cases and 880,994 total deaths globally. Covid-19 has affected economies and industries due to imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemical and materials is one of the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. Lowered demand and productivity, operational and supply chain disruptions, and potentially tightening credit markets are among the key factors affecting this industry. All these factors have adversely affected the global diethyl oxalate market.

These factors the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are inherent factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Diethyl Oxalate Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

The performance analysis of those segments and sub-segments has been included within the report together with a detailed evaluation of the trends that may influence the expansion prospects of those segments. Moreover, niche segments that demonstrate good growth potential and thus opportunities for fresh entrants and established companies within the market are covered.

The top key players profiled in this report include:

BorsodChem MCHZ, s.r.o.

Nanjing Chengyi Chemical Co., Ltd

Indian Oxalate Ltd.

Chemamde

Merck KGaA

Mudanjiang Hongli Chemicals

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Ube Industries

Vertullus Holdings

Zibo Xusheng Chemical Co., Ltd

Application (Perfume and Fragrances, Manufacturing of Dyestuff’s, Pharmaceutical Intermediate, Plasticizers, and Others)

End Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Agricultural, Chemical Plastics and Polymer, Cosmetics, and Others)

Form (Liquid and Powder)

