Global Pressure Pumping Market Research Report 2021-2023

Pressure pumping is a process of fracture propagation through several layers of rock using pressurized fracturing fluid and pumping cement into the wellbore to complete it. This method is typically used to extract resources from low permeability reservoirs like shale gas and unconventional liquids, which are difficult to recover by regular drilling procedures.

Furthermore, the depleting state of conventional resources has led the global oil & gas industry to explore and benefit from unconventional resources like shale gas, tight oil & gas, and coal bed methane. The extraction of unconventional resources requires specific techniques that contribute to the use of hydraulic fracturing. Hydraulic fracturing is considered a crucial technology that has made the most unconventional resources, including unconventional natural gas obtained by traditional extraction.

Market Dynamics

The factor contributing to the global pressure pumping market’s growth include exploring unconventional resources in the oil & gas sector. Increasing exploration and procurement activities in unconventional oil and gas reserves, particularly in shale basins, is expected to increase the demand for pressure pumping as it helps in hydraulic fracturing. For example, in May 2016, Halliburton (US) signed a four-year contract with Wintershall Holding GmbH (Germany) to provide drilling-related services to the Wintershall Maria project in Norway. The increasing use of hydraulic fracturing is the key driver of the market’s growth for pressure pumping.

In addition, the global market for pressure pumping is expected to rise at a high pace during the forecast period due to rising hydraulic fracturing in the oil & gas industry and increasing energy demand. The growth of unconventional resources is being witnessed worldwide, especially in North America, where the demand for pressure pumping has grown dramatically due to the advent of shale gas and other unconventional resources.

In addition, increasing shale gas basins, increased use of unconventional sources, and waterless fracturing foams are predicted to generate growth opportunities for the global pressure pumping industry. However, strict government regulations on pressure pumping and concerns about seismic activities could constrain the growth of the global market for pressure pumping.

Market Segmentation

The global pressure pumping market has been segmented based on service type, resource type, and well type.

Based on service type, the global pressure pumping market has been segmented into hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and others. The hydraulic fracturing segment is expected to register the highest market share in the forecast period. Hydraulic fracturing is a method of pumping fluid into a wellbore to create enough pressure to crack or fracture the rock layer. The fluid normally contains a proppant that helps keep the fractures open so that oil and gas can be produced to the well.

