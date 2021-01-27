Graphite Electrode Market Global Professional Survey Report and Analysis from 2020-2027 | In terms of revenue, the graphite electrode market was valued at US$ 6,564.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 11,356.4 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The insight partners has promoted a detailed report on the Graphite Electrode market. This market research report has been prepared after considering the COVID-19 impacts and monitoring the market for a minimum of five years. The report provides you along with growing market opportunities, revenue drivers, challenges, pricing trends & factors, and future market assessments. Our research team has implemented a strong research methodology that includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s 5 Force analysis, and real-time analysis. Additionally, they have conducted interviews with the industry experts to offer a report that helps the clients to formulate strategies accordingly.

The Graphite Electrode report explains market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the major market players.

In terms of revenue, the graphite electrode market was valued at US$ 6,564.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 11,356.4 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The global graphite electrode market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region accounting for ~58% of the global graphite electrode market collectively. The high demand for graphite electrodes from these countries is attributed to the steep rise in crude steel production. As per the World Steel Association, in 2018, China and Japan produced 928.3 and 104.3 million tonnes of crude steel respectively. In APAC, electric arc furnaces have a significant demand due to rising steel scrap and increase in electrical energy supply in China. The growing market strategies by various companies in APAC is encouraging the growth in the graphite electrode market in the region. For instance, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., a Japanese company, has acquired the graphite electrodes business of SGL GE Holding GmbH (SGL GE), at the cost of US$ 150 million.

Governments of major European countries have been taking various initiatives to advance their manufacturing and electronics & semiconductor sectors, among others. Europe has significantly upgraded its industrial solutions through the Industry 4.0 initiatives. The European Commission is focusing on increasing funding for R&D to strengthen the competitiveness of the manufacturing and others sectors of the region in the world. The demand for graphite electrodes is directly linked to the production of steel in electric arc furnaces, and the region is one of the crucial steel producers in the world, with Russia being largest producers.

These factors the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The Global Graphite Electrode Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

EPM Group

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD

Graphite India Limited

HEG Limited

Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd

Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd

Nippon Carbon Co Ltd.

SANGRAF Intl.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd

Product Type (High Power, Ultra High Power, Regular Power)

Application (Electric Arc Furnace, Ladle Furnace, Others)

