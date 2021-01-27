Global Covid-19 Impact on Warehouse Robotics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the warehouse robotics market 2020 can attain a strong valuation of USD 5 billion by 2023-end. The market can most likely procure a CAGR of 10% from 2017 to 2023, which is the evaluation period. We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report. The COVID-19 research on Warehouse Robotics Market offers an in-depth analysis post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

Since the advent of SARS-CoV-2, robotic suppliers across the globe have become proactive in offering advanced solutions to diffuse the grave situation induced by the pandemic. The deployment of robotics has increased in not only manufacturing industries but for personal services as well. The use of warehouse robotics is expected to increase rapidly, especially during the lockdown period. Such robotics are being used to facilitate everyday activities, since novel coronavirus has led to workers either quarantine or fall ill.

Warehouses that make use of manual labor have been shut down, which has led to downfall of the global supply chain. This has boosted the efforts being put into mitigate the COVID-19 impact on the worldwide economy by businesses. Warehouse robotics have come in handy, ensuring continuous workflow along with steady fulfillment of orders. Warehouses robotics are able to efficiently deal with the rising number of orders as well as peaks, based on which it is safe to assume that the market can expect decent growth in the coming years. The demand for warehouse robotics is also expected to soar in the SARS-CoV-2 era, especially in industries like healthcare, which is working hard on finding a COVID-19 breakthrough.

Primary Drivers and Key Deterrents

In the years ahead, it is expected that the warehousing industry can note tremendous demand for robotic systems for reduced operational cost and time as well as better throughput. The warehouse robotics market can be presented with attractive opportunities in the form of escalating demand for automation along with the mounting awareness level with regard to safety as well as higher quality production across the world.

Rising proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT), and similar technologies has provided a massive boost to the warehousing industry, which can induce considerable growth in the global market. A number of companies deploy Warehouse Management System or WMS since it performs multiple functions, like labor management, Enterprise Resource Planning or ERP integration and inventory management.

The market stands to benefit from the dynamic combination of expanding retail and e-commerce sectors and the increase in energy efficiency-based technological innovations in automation. Various players are making extensive use of robotics as well as automation for more efficient operations in their warehouses. For instance, in the latter half of 2019, Amazon used 800 Xanthus and Pegasus warehouse robotics across various fulfillment centers, while boosting its robotic drive to close to 200,000 robots globally.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation:

The primary segments considering while conducting research on the warehouse robotics market include type, software, function as well as end-users.

The types of warehouse robotics include parallel robots, mobile robots, SCARA robots, cylindrical robots, Cartesian robots, articulated robots, and more.

The software types covered in the market study are warehouse execution system, warehouse control system, warehouse management system, and others.

The function-based market categories include palletizing and de-palletizing, pick and place, packaging, transportation, and others.

End users that extensively deploy warehouse robotics are healthcare, food and beverages, consumer electronics, e-commerce, automotive, and more.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global warehouse robotics market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fanuc Corp. (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.) Bleum (U.S), Fetch Robotics (U.S), BlueBotics SA (Switzerland), SSI Schafer (Germany), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dematic Corp. (U.S), Vanderlande Industries Inc. (U.S), and Intelligent Robots Ltd (London), among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional study of the warehouse robots market comprises North America, APAC or Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW or the rest of the world.

North America observes first-rate growth in the global warehouse robotics industry, thanks to the rising efforts to modernize facilities and plants with the latest technologies. Collaborative robots or Cobots have emerged as the biggest trend in the warehousing sector for better security, resulting in significant market growth in the region.

Europe has clinched the second lead in the global market, as a result of the massive demand for warehouse robotics in diverse verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, food and beverages, and others.

The fastest growth rate is expected to be achieved by the APAC market in the next couple of years, on account of the increasing number of production facilities and the rampant demand for high quality merchandise in the region. The noteworthy economic surge in India and China has led to higher deployment rate of warehouse robotics in retail and manufacturing industries.

