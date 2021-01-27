Cockpit Module Market Growth, Organization, Deployment Type, Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

The cockpit of a vehicle is a collection of all components present in the front module of the driver’s compartment such as air conditioning unit, instrument cluster, air bag module, and other components. Rise in customer’s demands for premium cockpit in the car is forcing the manufacturers to focus on enhancing the appeal of a cabin and altering it to be a feature-full cockpit. Further, this will result in an increase in the adoption of advanced digital modules in the vehicle displays, infotainment system, and instrument cluster. Thereby, being the main interface for the driver and the passengers on board. Therefore, increase in demand for digital and advanced module is expected to drive the growth of the global cockpit module market in the near future.

Increase in demand for enhanced user experience, reduction in quality control costs & labor costs, and increase in inclination of consumers toward connected vehicle technology are driving the growth of the market. However, high pressure to maintain low cost as well as high quality of the module is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, penetration in lightweight & autonomous vehicles is anticipated to create an opportunity for the market investments.

Increase in inclination of consumers toward connected vehicle technology

Automobile producers are increasing their focus toward the enhancement of a car that can connect with other vehicles & devices mainly to improve the passenger experience. Automakers are working together with mobile operators to introduce technologies such as remote monitoring of vehicles through SIM cards; thereby, increasing the convenience and comfort level of the passengers. Furthermore, technological advancements such as advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), connected cars, and others have increased the ability of vehicles to communicate with each other and also with non-automotive devices such as a phone. Therefore, increase in demand for connected vehicle technology is expected to boost the growth of the cockpit module market.

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the cockpit module industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the cockpit module market.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the cockpit module market growth scenario.

4 We can also determine cockpit module will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global cockpit module market through the predictable future.

