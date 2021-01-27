Electric Bus Door System Market | Industry Applications, Analysis by Major Trends From 2027

Buses have had a strong place in the transportation industry since the 1830s when the first steam bus was introduced in London. Since the year 1830, buses are considered as the most common mode of public transportation in almost every country across the world. Electric bus door system is an assembly of interconnected mechanisms which utilizes the power of electricity to automatically open the door. Furthermore, the electric bus door is powered by engine generated power due to which the bus door operates efficiently. However, occasionally the door fails to work due to electrical or mechanical issues due to which a manual method to open the door is provided for security reasons. Therefore, rise in demand for the efficient and secure bus door is expected to drive the growth of the global electric bus door system market in near future.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

The major players analyzed include Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd., Bode Sud, Continental, Masats, Rotex Automation, Schaltbou Holding, and Ventura Systems

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Improved safety combined with the reduction in traffic congestion, growth in connected infrastructure, and increase in demand for fuel-efficient & low-carbon emission vehicles drive the growth of the global market. However, high industrial cost and data supervision challenges are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, evolution of linked infrastructure creates favourable condition for the adoption of autonomous buses, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for investments in the market.

The global electric bus door system market trends are as follows:

Evolution of linked infrastructure

Technological developments in the transportation segment have changed the procedure for the modern transport. With a rise of cloud technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IOT), travelers can now depend on linked devices to determine the travelling itinerary and book the bus without visiting the station. Furthermore, the growing amount of transportation data online is revolutionizing the infrastructure. For instance, google maps have recently announced to introduce the live tracking & crowd prediction for the public transport which will help in reducing the delays and waiting time for the passengers. Therefore, the evolution of linked infrastructure is expected to foster the growth of the electric bus door system market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the electric bus door system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the electric bus door system market.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the electric bus door system market growth scenario.

4 We can also determine electric bus door will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global electric bus door system market through the predictable future.

