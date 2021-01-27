Redistribution Layer Material Market 2021: Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional and Global Forecast to 2027

The global redistribution layer material market accounted to US$ 105.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 794.5 Mn by 2027.

APAC was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The presence of large semiconductor manufacturing industry in the countries like South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan, is expected to fuel growth of redistribution layer material market in this region.

Market Insights

Growing trends of miniaturization of consumer electronic devices to create more demands for Redistribution layer material

Manufacturing of consumer electronics, healthcare related products, automobiles, and defense industries are some of the prominent industry verticals that have been prolific in the automation integrations into the manufacturing assembly lines. Automation integration requires additional functionalities to be added on the chips for translating the manual operations to automated ones. Increasing the functionalities on chips while maintaining the size of the chip is made possible with the help of redistribution layer material and therefore, these manufacturing sectors are anticipated to drive the demands for redistribution layer material drastically during the forecast period.

List of Companies

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE group) Amkor Technology, Inc. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Hitachi Chemical DuPont MicroSystems L.L.C. Infineon Technologies AG Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.(JCET) NXP Semiconductors N.V. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. SK HYNIX INC. Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd The Dow Chemical Company Toray Industries, Inc. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

