Paints Coatings Additives Market Top Companies Overview, Industry Share, Size, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2026

The global paints coatings additives market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other paints coatings additives market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the best companies that are operating in the paints & coatings additives market are:

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

BYK

Clariant

Kyoeisha Chemical Co., LTD.

Arkema

BASF SE

Lubrizol Corporation

ELEMENTIS

Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd.

ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shamrock Technologies

King Industries

Troy Corporation

Solvay S.A.

San Nopoco Limited

keim additec surface GmbH

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisition to Aid Growth

The market derives growth from the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions. The report highlights a few of the major company collaborations of recent times and discusses their impact on the global market. In January 2017, Evonik completed the acquisition Air Products’ performance material division. The company plans to expand its portfolio by acquisition of the substrate wetting additives. In December 2018, Elementis announced the acquisition of a production facility in Mumbai, India for USD 4 million, which will help serve the coatings, personal care, and energy markets on a global scale.

Regional Analysis for Paints Coatings Additives Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Paints Coatings Additives Market:

