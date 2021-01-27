High Strength Steel Market Top Companies Overview, Industry Share, Size, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2026

The global high strength steel market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “High Strength Steel Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA), Dual Phase (DP), Transformation Induced Plasticity (TRIP), Martensitic (MS), and Others), By Application (Automotive; Building & Construction; Mechanical & Heavy Equipment; Rail, Aviation & Marine; and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other high strength steel market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Companies Covered in the High Strength Steel Market Report:

Shandong Iron and Steel Group

PAO Severstal

Thyssenkrupp Ag

Voestalpine AG

CITIC Pacific Special Steel Holdings

SSAB AB

Hebei Puyong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd.

Tata Steel

China Steel Corporation

JFE Steel Corporation

HBIS Group

Baosteel Group Corporation

Gerdau S.A.

Metinvest Holding, LLC

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel Company

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Rapid Industrialization in China and India to Support Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a prominent position in the high strength steel market share during the forecast period on account of rapid expansion and growth of industrial activities in India and China. Industrialization has also escalated the demand for heavy machinery and equipment in the automotive and construction sectors in the region, further fueling the regional market growth.

In Europe, the market is anticipated to be mainly driven by the adoption of lightweight and high-strength materials for the manufacturing of electric vehicles. North America, with a market size of USD 3.21 billion in 2018, is expected to grow at a steady CAGR owing to strong demand for high strength steel from the automotive sector.

Regional Analysis for High Strength Steel Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for High Strength Steel Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key High Strength Steel Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global High Strength Steel Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

