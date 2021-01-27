Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market to Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period

The global atomic absorption spectrometer market has witnessed prodigious growth over the last few years. With the increasing use of atomic absorption spectrometer in various applications such as clinical analysis, environmental analysis and many other, the global atomic absorption spectrometer market is poised to grow with an affective CAGR during the forecast period 2015-2025.

In atomic absorption spectrometer atomic spectroscopy technique is used that plays a very important role in various applications in determining the elemental composition of a component. The growth of global atomic absorption spectrometer market will be driven by growing consumption of atomic absorption spectrometer by several industries such as biomonitoring industry, chemical industry, food industry and many other.

The atomic absorption spectrometers also find its applications in semiconductors and electronics industry. The growth in pharmaceutical and environmental testing industry primarily due to the prevalence of various diseases and environmental issues like ozone layer depletion, across the globe are expected to fuel the demand for Global atomic absorption spectrometer market during the forecast period 2015-2025.

Moreover, the atomic absorption spectrometer determines the chemical elements by using the absorption of optical radiation which in turn has led to the increased use of atomic absorption spectrometer in chemical industry.

The growing consumption of atomic absorption spectrometer in chemical and biotechnology industry is expected to fuel the demand for the global atomic absorption spectrometer market during the forecast period 2015-2025. The growing concern of food safety and environment preservation among the people are one of the major driving forces behind the growth of the global atomic absorption spectrometer market.

Furthermore, the technological advancement in atomic absorption spectrometer is another key factor which is expected to drive the demand for atomic absorption spectrometer market to a great extent in coming 5 to 6 years.

The global atomic absorption spectrometer market is broadly classified into five segments on the basis of its end use

Pharmaceutical Industry

Mining Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Agriculture Industry

Others

Pharmaceutical industry segment is anticipated to witness highest growth as compared to the other segments in global atomic absorption spectrometer market during the forecast period 2015-2025.

The global atomic absorption spectrometer market is broadly classified into four segments on the basis of its applications

Environmental analysis

Food and beverages testing

Biotechnology

Others

Food & beverages testing segment is projected to be the highest growing segment followed by biotechnology segment during the forecast period 2015-2025.

Depending on geographic regions, global atomic absorption spectrometer market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2014 North America accounted for the largest share of the global atomic absorption spectrometer market followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific owing to the major advancement commenced by the key players in this region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific region is poised to witness highest growth during the forecast period 2015-2025 due to the growing consumption of atomic absorption spectrometer by petrochemical and agriculture industries in this region.

The Key players operating in this region are Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd. (Australia), Agilent Technologies (U.S), Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Aurora Biomed (Canada), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.) and Bruker Corporation (U.S.).

