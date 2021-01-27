Paints and Coatings Market Top Companies Overview, Industry Share, Size, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2026

The global paints and coatings market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, PU, and Others), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, and Others) By Application (Architectural, Automotive OEM, Marine, Coil, General Industries, Protective Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/paints-and-coatings-market-101947

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other paints and coatings market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top key mergers that are operating in the paints and coatings market are:

PPG Industries, Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon and Kansai (Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.)

AkzoNobel

Kwality Paints and coatings Pvt. Ltd. (KPCPL)

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

NIPSEA GROUP

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

TIKKURILA OYJ

S K Kaken Co., Ltd

Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Increasing Number of Company Mergers to Aid Paints and Coatings Market Growth

Among all the factors that have contributed to the growth of the market, mergers and acquisitions have had the highest impact. The increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has, in turn, created several opportunities for the companies operating in the market. In October 2019, Berger Paints completed the acquisition of STP Ltd., a company engaged in the manufacturing of construction material. Through this acquisition, the company will enhance its business across several regions. The report highlights major company mergers of recent times and gauges their impact on the global market.

View press release for more information @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/paints-and-coatings-market-9506

Regional Analysis for Paints and Coatings Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Paints and Coatings Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Paints and Coatings Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Paints and Coatings Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Chromatography Resins Market

Glycerine Market

Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

Hexafluorosilicic Acid Market

Intumescent Coating Market

Maleic Anhydride Market

Manganese Carbonate Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/