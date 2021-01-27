Automotive Plastics Market Top Companies Overview, Industry Share, Size, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2026

The global automotive plastics market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Automotive Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Polyvinylchloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene, and Others), By Application (Interior, Exterior, and Under Bonnet), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other automotive plastics market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of best companies mentioned in Automotive Plastics Industry research report includes;

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Borealis AG

DuPont

DSM Engineering

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Corporation

LANXESS

LG Chem

LyondellBasell

SABIC

Covestro AG

Arkal Automotive

Other Players

Increasing Popularity of Polymer Paints to Driver Market

The increasing demand for lightweight vehicles is a major factor promoting the Automotive Plastics Market growth. Lightweight vehicles will comprise of parts made out of plastic instead of metal or steel. Strict rules are imposed by governments of various nations to control greenhouse gas emissions, and this is anticipated to help increase the automotive polymers market size in the years to come. Besides this, the rise in the popularity of electric vehicles is expected to help increase the automotive polymers market size in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Automotive Plastics Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Automotive Plastics Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Automotive Plastics Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Automotive Plastics Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

