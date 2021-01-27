Rising Demand from Consumers to Push Sales of Smart Motor Market

Smart motor is a highly programmable digital motor which can be programmed and work accordingly as per requirement of application. It can easily store the information related to its speed and can change it immediately with the single pressing of a button or after a particular given time. These smart motor is integrated with an encoder, an amplifier, motor driver, communication buses, dual port Ethernet port, and USB interface for programming, remote terminal unit (RTU), half duplex communication port and IOs. The microcontroller integrated with smart motor detects the presence of load on the shaft and correspondingly adjust the power extraction to the load. The main specialty of the smart motor is its ability to produce highest torque at lowest speed. The technological advancement and innovation brings the smart motor to completely new stage, now smart motors can support industrial Ethernet protocol including Ether CAT and PROFINET. The main applications of this smart motor is in industrial automation and robotics applications, which are undoubtedly the emerging sectors across the globe and hence the demand of smart motor is also rising up in global market.
The key trend of global smart motor market is the tremendous increment in the demand of smart motor for the application in the industrial automation.
There are various factors driving the growth of global smart motor market such as the advantages provided by smart motors over the traditional AC motors as it requires less wiring and onsite space, cost reduction, increased effectiveness of equipment, less power consumption are some of the global smart motor market drivers driving this market. On the other side there are some factors which are responsible to hinder the growth of global smart motor market, which are; lower rate of implementation and additional consideration for variable frequency drive are some of restraints of smart motor market.
Global Smart Motor market is segmented by component types, applications and by region
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/9692
Smart Motor Market by component types
- Variable Speed Drive
- Intelligent Motor Control Center
- Motor
Smart Motor Market by applications
- Industrial Sector
- Automotive Sector
- Aerospace and Defense Sector
- Commercial Sector
- Consumer Electronics Sector
Smart Motor Market By Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Latin America
- The Middle East & Africa
Among all the regions North America is the highest contributor in term of revenue in global smart motor market followed by Asia Pacific & it is expected that in near future Asia Pacific is going to lead this market.
The key players of global smart motor market are Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Moog Animatics, General Electric Co. Ltd., FUJI Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Technosoft S.A., Schneider Electric SE, Robotshop, Inc., Roboteq, Inc. and others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Smart Motor Market Segments
- Smart Motor Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015
- Smart Motor Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Smart Motor Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
- Smart Motor Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Smart Motor Market includes
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific & Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
For entire list of market players, request for TOC [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/9692
Report Highlights:
- Shifting Industry dynamics
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
- Key Competition landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
About us:
Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.
To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.
Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing start-ups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.
Contact us:
Jayprakash Sharma
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – [email protected]
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com